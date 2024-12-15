Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell On TE Markeston Douglas's Return To FSU: 'It’s Great To Bring Markeston Back Into The Program'

The former Seminole has officially returned to Tallahassee.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Markeston Douglas (85) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Transfer tight end Markeston Douglas returned to Florida State and has re-signed with the Seminoles, head coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday. Douglas played for Florida State from 2020-23 before transferring to 2024 College Football Playoff quarterfinalist Arizona State.

“It’s great to bring Markeston back into the program,” Norvell said. “He has been a proven playmaker here in Tallahassee, and I’m excited for his continued growth and impact in our program.”

Markeston Douglas | TE | 6-5 | 275 | Brownsville, Tenn. | Haywood High School/Arizona State/FSU
Played for Florida State from 2020-23 before transferring to Arizona State for 2024 season...played all 13 games as Sun Devils won Big 12 championship and advanced to College Football Playoff quarterfinal...has appeared in 43 games with six starts…26 career catches for 329 yards and four touchdowns…caught 14 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in 2022 at FSU…averaged 13.6 yards per reception…added 11 catches for 136 yards and two more touchdowns in 2023 as FSU finished 13-0 in games he appeared…42-yard catch vs. Southern Miss was career long…caught a career-high four passes vs. Oklahoma in 2022 Cheez-It Bowl…added one catch for three yards in 2024 for Arizona State while appearing in all 13 games.

Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                         Pos.         Ht.           Wt.      Hometown                               High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                     DB            6-2           175     Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                      Carrollton High School (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                          WR           6-1           200     Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa High School

Thomas Castellanos          QB           5-11         196     Waycross, Ga.        Ware County High School/Boston College/UCF

Tyeland Coleman                 DL            6-4           285     Terry, Miss.                     Terry High School/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                           DL            6-5           240     Miami, Fla.              Norland High School

Mandrell Desir                       DL            6-4           240     Miami, Fla.              Norland High School

Markeston Douglas            TE             6-5           275     Brownsville, Tenn.       Haywood High School/Arizona State/FSU

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                WR           6-4           215     Jacksonville, Fla.          Riverside High School

LaJesse Harrold                    DL            6-5           215     Tampa, Fla.              Gaither High School

Ousmane Kromah               RB            6-1           215     Leesburg, Ga. Lee County High School

Tylon Lee                                  DL            6-4           245     Pace, Fla.        Pace High School

Chase Loftin                           TE             6-6           215     Omaha, Neb.         Millard South High School

Teriq Mallory                           WR           6-5           190     New Haven, Conn.       Cheshire Academy

Mario Nash Jr.                        OL            6-4           280     De Kalb, Miss.   Kemper County High School

Sean Poret                               OL            6-5           270     Atlanta, Ga.       Riverwood High School

Ethan Pritchard                     LB             6-2           205     Sanford, Fla.       Seminole High School

Max Redmon                          DB            6-1           185     West Palm Beach, Fla.                                                      Cardinal Newman High School

Brunno Reus                          P/K           6-0           190     Sarasota, Fla.           Venice High School

Jordan Scott                            WR           6-7           215     Lynchburg, Va.         Appomattox County High School/
                                                                                                                                                   Southwest Mississippi CC

Kevin Sperry                            QB           6-1           200     Denton, Texas            Guyer High School

Zae Thomas Jr.                      DB            6-2           190     Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                LB             6-1           240     Charlotte, N.C.          Vance High School/Nebraska/Syracuse

Kevin Wynn Jr.                        DL            6-2           320     Greensboro, Ga.               Greene County High School

