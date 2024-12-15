Mike Norvell On TE Markeston Douglas's Return To FSU: 'It’s Great To Bring Markeston Back Into The Program'
Transfer tight end Markeston Douglas returned to Florida State and has re-signed with the Seminoles, head coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday. Douglas played for Florida State from 2020-23 before transferring to 2024 College Football Playoff quarterfinalist Arizona State.
“It’s great to bring Markeston back into the program,” Norvell said. “He has been a proven playmaker here in Tallahassee, and I’m excited for his continued growth and impact in our program.”
Markeston Douglas | TE | 6-5 | 275 | Brownsville, Tenn. | Haywood High School/Arizona State/FSU
Played for Florida State from 2020-23 before transferring to Arizona State for 2024 season...played all 13 games as Sun Devils won Big 12 championship and advanced to College Football Playoff quarterfinal...has appeared in 43 games with six starts…26 career catches for 329 yards and four touchdowns…caught 14 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in 2022 at FSU…averaged 13.6 yards per reception…added 11 catches for 136 yards and two more touchdowns in 2023 as FSU finished 13-0 in games he appeared…42-yard catch vs. Southern Miss was career long…caught a career-high four passes vs. Oklahoma in 2022 Cheez-It Bowl…added one catch for three yards in 2024 for Arizona State while appearing in all 13 games.
Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton High School (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa High School
Thomas Castellanos QB 5-11 196 Waycross, Ga. Ware County High School/Boston College/UCF
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry High School/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland High School
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland High School
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 275 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood High School/Arizona State/FSU
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside High School
LaJesse Harrold DL 6-5 215 Tampa, Fla. Gaither High School
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County High School
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 245 Pace, Fla. Pace High School
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South High School
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County High School
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood High School
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole High School
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman High School
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice High School
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County High School/
Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer High School
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Charlotte, N.C. Vance High School/Nebraska/Syracuse
Kevin Wynn Jr. DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County High School
