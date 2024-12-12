Former Florida State Quarterback To Visit SEC Program
One day after officially entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, former Florida State quarterback Luke Kromenhoek has already set up a visit to an SEC program.
According to On3, Kromenhoek will take a visit to Mississippi State from December 15-16. The Bulldogs are in the market for a quarterback after losing redshirt freshman Chris Parson and true freshman Michael Van Buren to the portal.
Kromenhoek shocked Florida State when he moved on from the program earlier this week, leaving the Seminoles with just one returning scholarship signal-caller for the 2025 season. He was someone that the coaching staff invested a lot into over the past couple of years, only to see him defect from Tallahassee in less than 12 months.
The Georgia native saw action in six games after DJ Uiagalelei was injured halfway through the 2024 season. Kromenhoek completed 44/84 passes for 502 yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions along with 63 rushes for 113 yards.
The 6-foot-4, 208-pound quarterback signed with Florida State as a member of the 2024 class. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Kromenhoek is the 16th scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr., sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward, redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly, and junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. have declared their intentions to move on.
Florida State is projected to return one scholarship quarterback for the 2025 season; redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn.
The Seminoles signed four-star Kevin Sperry during the Early Signing Period.
FSU also landed a commitment from Boston College quarterback transfer Thomas Castellanos.
