Mike Norvell raves about FSU football freshman who scored 74 TDs in high school
The No. 7 Florida State Seminoles have kicked off 2025 with a bang. After dismantling Alabama and a record-setting victory over East Texas A&M, the 'Noles are firmly in their own driver's seat to a rebound season that is breathing fresh life into Tallahassee, Florida.
Through two games, 6'1", 218-pound running back Ousmane Kromah has lived up to his five-star billing. He’s totaled 118 yards from scrimmage and a receiving touchdown, but beyond the stat sheet, the Alabama film makes his potential hard to miss.
The entire coaching staff and team have consistently pointed out how different a player Kromah is, and on Monday, Norvell praised the true freshman, who already looks the part of a seasoned veteran.
"I think it's huge. Every rep is going to be big for him, and it's just, you know, the speed of the game, all things that he's being asked to do," Norvell continued. "He's got a lot of perfectionist in him where he wants it to look a certain way, wants to be right, he wants to be on step 10. And, you know, right now he's still working in two, three, and working himself up."
Kromah Proves Toughness During Alabama Debut
Asking a true freshman to make his collegiate debut against Alabama is a bold move. Offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn’s run-heavy philosophy fits the depth and talent in Florida State’s backfield, and Kromah made the most of it.
Kromah logged 31 rushing yards and 12 receiving yards in the win over then-No. 8 Alabama, a performance that has only fueled the Leesburg, Georgia native’s drive for more. Still, Norvell is intent on building the right foundation for his future star.
"But I mean, he's really talented, and, you kick off the season versus Alabama, and I think his first carry, first or second carry, he's got five guys bouncing off of him and pushing everything forward. Like, that's a good confidence booster," Norvell continued.
"And for him now it's just the steps along the way. It's making sure that we're detailed in our footwork, making sure our eyes are in the right place, you know, continuing to emphasize. Obviously, he showcased his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield with a long touchdown the other day. He's going to continue to grow."
Kromah's debut has been a reminder of why Florida State landed one of the nation’s top recruits. As the Seminoles continue their climb in the rankings, the freshman’s growth will be worth watching. If the early signs are any indication, Kromah isn’t waiting long to make his mark in Tallahassee.
