Mike Norvell addresses UCLA's potential interest in FSU football's coordinator
TALLAHASSEE, FL -- Only four weeks into the season, the college football world is already churning through coaching staffs in search of the next leader to steer the ship. With Florida State’s early success in 2025, the talking heads have begun speculating about other programs’ chances to poach members of FSU’s revamped staff, most notably new defensive coordinator Tony White.
UCLA parted ways with head coach DeShaun Foster after Week 3 following losses to UNLV, New Mexico, and No. 16 Utah, and the rumor mill has already kicked up about his replacement. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has built a reputation for spotting coaching talent, most recently helping former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham land the head job at Arizona State.
When asked by the media on Monday about some of his staff members potentially moving on to larger roles in the coaching world, his stance that he's held since getting the head coaching job at FSU hasn't changed much. He wants the best fit for everyone involved.
Norvell Values Growth Even If It Leads Elsewhere
"When it comes to staff advancement, guys with potential opportunities, as well as when those opportunities then become decisions that they need to make, I’m here to support them," Norvell said.
"I’ve never been a head coach that tries to talk down any other things that are out there for guys. I want them to do the absolute best job that they can do in our time together. They’ve got a responsibility to this place. They’ve got a responsibility to the players, but they also have a responsibility to themselves. I want coaches that desire for all."
Success Brings Attention, But Desire Defines The Path
There is little doubt that all eyes are on the 2025 Seminoles, who recently took the No. 7 spot after stifling Alabama 31-17 and unloading their entire depth chart in their 77-3 victory over East Texas A&M.
White was a former linebacker for the Bruins and reportedly interviewed for the head coaching job at UCLA when there was an opening last time. Florida State hired White away from Nebraska, where his defense ranked in the top 10 in points per drive in 2023. These rumblings do tend to hold weight, although the right fit is what Norvell wants, regardless of where you end up.
"I want to be a part of their improvement, of their enjoyment of what this profession is and how we get to do it. I’m here to support all of our staff in that. When you do a good job, your name is going to be out there," Norvell continued. "There are going to be rumors of what’s this, what’s that. At the end of the day, it’s still about what you ultimately desire and want to do, and then making sure that you find the best fit."
As the season unfolds, Norvell’s steady approach reflects a program confident in its direction. While the rumor mill swirls, Florida State’s focus remains on sustaining its early momentum and proving that success in 2025 isn’t just about the players on the field, but also the coaches guiding them.
