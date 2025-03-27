Mike Norvell reveals three more FSU Football players are out for rest of spring due to injury
Florida State is one-third of the way through its slate of 15 practices following its fifth session on Thursday evening. Though the pads have only been on for less than a week, injuries are already piling up for the Seminoles.
Following the latest practice, head coach Mike Norvell revealed that three more players will miss the remainder of the spring due to injury. Redshirt senior offensive lineman Jacob Rizy, redshirt junior defensive lineman Jacob Rizy, and redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb LaVallee are all dealing with ailments that have sent them to the sidelines.
Norvell did clarify that he expects all three players to be back for summer workouts and fall camp.
"Jacob Rizy and Caleb LaVallee will both miss the rest of the spring. Nothing that's gonna affect the fall but unfortunately, they will miss the remainder of spring practice. They should both have great work in the summer as we lead up to fall practice - as well as Daniel Lyons," Norvell said on Thursday. "Just to have a few guys with some bumps and bruises but it's really great opportunities for young guys to show, for new guys to show where they are and continue to take step great steps in developing competition and depth."
Rizy is in his second season at Florida State after transferring into the program from Harvard. Despite not arriving in Tallahassee until last summer, he ended up appearing in 11 games, including starts in the final five contests of the season. Rizy started at three different positions; left guard, right guard, and center. Despite the Seminoles bringing in four more transfers, he is looking to compete for a big role on the offense.
Lyons is an interesting piece in FSU's retooled defense with the ability to contribute inside and off the edge in the 3-3-5 scheme. It's not exactly clear where he fits into the equation just yet but he'll likely be a two-deep player for the Seminoles in 2025. Lyons appeared in all 12 games last fall, recording a career-best 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and one pass deflection while working in the rotation at defensive tackle.
LaVallee transferred to Florida State from North Carolina a few months ago and is one of many newcomers who joined the program this winter. There's a lot to like about his potential and the Seminoles recruited him out of high school so the fit made a lot of sense. LaVallee totaled 14 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one blocked punt for the Tar Heels last season. He made the first start of his college career in the Fenway Bay, recording nine tackles and a tackle for loss.
The Seminoles are already without the services of redshirt senior safety Shyheim Brown, redshirt junior defensive tackle Jayson Jenkins, junior safety Conrad Hussey, and redshirt sophomore safety Edwin Joseph. Plus, Norvell said that redshirt senior offensive lineman Gunnar Hannsen and redshirt junior offensive lineman Jaylen Early would begin the spring on a limited basis.
Florida State returns to practice for its first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday afternoon.
