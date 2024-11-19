Mike Norvell Says Seminoles Are Handling Coaching Changes 'Really Well'
There have been significant changes happening in the back half of the 2024 season for the Florida State Seminoles. After starting 1-9 and ranking at the bottom of the ACC, FSU is now in the market for a new offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and wide receivers coach following the firing of Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller, and Ron Dugans. However, the show must go on, and head coach Mike Norvell said during his Monday morning press conference that the coaching staff and players, as a whole, have approached the change really well.
"I thought the guys have handled the changes, some of the changes there just around the program. I think guys have handled it really well," Norvell said. "Obviously, everybody has feelings about that, coaches, players, all of us, just anytime you do have change, but I thought they did an outstanding job of coming in, focusing on the moment, continuing to push and work, and just looking to play our best game here this week and going to be able to put that on display."
In the meantime, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Randy Shannon will assume the duties of defensive coordinator and senior offensive analyst Gabe Fertitta will handle the offensive line in a conjoined effort to fill the void left by the losses.
"I think the coaches have done a good job. Some guys are in different or expanded roles from what they've been, and I think they're doing a good job in their preparation for the players, and I think the players have done a great job in their response," Norvell continued. "At the end of the day, we're all in control of what we're willing to invest, what we're willing to do, as I think as an entire group, everybody is excited for the opportunity to go get better, and that's what our focus is."
The Seminoles are set to face Charleston Southern this weekend and adding another loss to the Buccaneers could spell disaster for a team that won the ACC just a year ago. The 'Noles are coming off their final BYE week before the game this weekend and FSU must play its best to avoid the second loss to an FCS program since Norvell arrived in town.
"We've got to go play our best game, and it starts with having the best week of prep and making sure we're taking all elements of where we are and the areas and the urgency to go get better," Norvell added. "That has to show up on a daily basis, and I think our guys did a good job of that in the meeting room, and it's carried over to the practice field, and it's got to continue throughout this week."
The Seminole Heritage Game is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, and a strong showing against a 1-10 Charleston Southern team is a must for the 'Noles as they prepare for their final game against the Florida Gators at home the following weekend.
