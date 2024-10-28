Mike Norvell Shares Message to Recruits During FSU's Historic Losing Season
The Florida State Seminoles are having one of the worst seasons in the past 50 years, dating back to 1974 when then-head coach Darrell Mudra finished the season with a record of 1-10. FSU currently sits at 1-7 after last weekend's 36-14 loss to rival Miami and it is no secret that recruits have taken notice of the massive dropoff after going 13-1 while winning the ACC Championship a season ago.
Norvell met with the media on Monday, and with a winning record and a chance at a bowl game out of the window, he shared his message to recruits who may be testing warmer waters. Norvell said that some players want to come in and be difference makers and that is what he and the program are looking for.
"Obviously, you can look at the record, you can look at performance, and see that as something that could potentially push some players away. But then some guys see the opportunity to come in, be a difference, and be a difference-maker in what we’re doing and where we’re going. It’s still about finding the right guys."
Norvell’s first year at the helm was a COVID-19-affected season, where FSU finished 3-6. The following year, in 2021, they ended with a 5-7 record before the ‘difference makers’ began to make their mark on the program. Players like first-rounders Jermaine Johnson II and Jared Verse emerged as stars, and Florida State eventually sent 13 players to the NFL after the 2023 season, many of whom became starters in their rookie season.
"They didn’t come here because the record was good; they came because they saw the opportunity to be a difference-maker." Norvell said of opportunites in the offseason. "Then we were able to win whatever it was, 19 straight games, a conference championship, and a lot of those guys are now starting as rookies in the National Football League. We’ve seen that story play out."
A lot of offseason changes are expected in December as Norvell continues to evaluate both the roster and the coaching staff. He said he is confident that the right pieces will show up to help re-establish where Florida State deserves and is expected to be.
"The right guys are going to show up, and the right guys are going to be part of getting this program back to where it deserves to be and where we all expect it to be. Those are the ones I'm looking for. The right ones will say yes, and they’ll come in here, work their butts off, and it’ll be a great story to see."
Florida State will host the North Carolina Tar Heels this upcoming Saturday with a kick off time set for 3:30 p.m.
