Mike Norvell speaks on FSU football’s season opener against Alabama
The Florida State Seminoles have wrapped up spring camp and are entering summer workouts ahead of what they aim to be a monumental year in 2025. The 'Noles are coming off a 2-10 season in 2024, just a year removed from a 13-1 season, finishing on top of the ACC.
It won't be a walk in the park for the Seminoles, although you wouldn't think head coach Mike Norvell would have it any other way. With that being said, the 'Noles will be tested right out of the gate to start a home-and-home series in their Week 1 matchup against Alabama on August 30.
Although the 3:30 p.m. kickoff time won't put Florida State and Alabama under the lights inside Doak Campbell Stadium, the buzz surrounding the two programs is starting to become tangible with less than 100 days left to go.
"It's a huge showcase game. It's one of those games; that's why you come to Florida State," Norvell said via News4Jax. "It's going to be nationally televised. It's going to be so much energy, but the thing I'm excited for is just for our fan base to be able to be back in a full-capacity Doak Campbell Stadium."
The matchup will mark the first time Florida State fans will be able to experience the newly renovated stadium, which is currently undergoing a $265 million renovation expected to be completed ahead of the season opener. For both players and fans, seeing Chief Osceola lead the Seminoles out onto the field and planting the spear in front of rowdy Alabama diehards and FSU faithful will be something of a spectacle.
"All the new renovations, they've done a wonderful job in that, and I know our players are excited to run out of the tunnel there on August 30th." Norvell continued.
The 'Noles are heavy underdogs entering the matchup, with Alabama being favored by 12.5 points. Florida State would like nothing more than to take down an SEC heavyweight in Week 1 and set the tone for the rest of the season.
"You know, it's all eyes on us, and it's what it needs to be, and we're excited for it."
