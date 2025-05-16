Former FSU football defender considered ‘value pick’ for New England Patriots
The 2025 NFL Draft saw two Seminoles get taken, while a handful of other players were picked up as undrafted free agents after it was all said and done. Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas took his talents to New York after being selected in the third round by the Jets with the No. 73 pick overall, and the New England Patriots traded up to the fourth round to snag defensive lineman Joshua Farmer at No. 137.
All in all, eight players went on to the next level, and one in particular has caught The Athletic's Dane Brugler's attention as a "steal" heading into the 2025 season.
Farmer earned All-ACC honors twice during his college career, recording 80 tackles over four seasons, adding 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Brugler described the Port St. Joe native as a big, explosive interior defender who moves with the speed and quickness of a much lighter player.
"A versatile — and gigantic — interior presence, Farmer (6-3, 305 with 35-inch arms) flashed elite power and explosion during his two years as a starter at Florida State. Consistency was a problem at times, but he moves like a man at least 30 pounds lighter." Brugler wrote.
Overall, Brugler graded Farmer as the No. 76 overall prospect in his “The Beast” guide, placing him squarely in the third round. Instead, the Patriots were able to grab him in the fourth, potentially landing one of the draft’s better values at that stage.
Under new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, Farmer will have a chance to prove his value early in New England. If he can find the consistency that eluded him at times in college, he could quickly become a "value" pick for the Patriots.
