Mike Norvell aims to stop the skid as FSU football fights for 1st ACC win at Stanford
The Florida State Seminoles are headed to the "other" Sunshine State this weekend to face off against the Stanford Cardinal in what is shaping up to be a redemption game for head coach Mike Norvell, as he looks to salvage a 3-3 season.
Things haven't shaped up well for Stanford this year either. They're 2-4 (1-2 ACC) on the season after moving on from head coach Troy Taylor and naming Frank Reich as interim head coach for their 2025 campaign.
Norvell met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the matchup and his plan to help FSU secure its first conference win.
Norvell Acknowledges Reich’s Coaching, Says FSU Must Match Preparation
As Florida State turns the page to this week’s contest, Norvell made it clear that preparation goes beyond fixing internal mistakes. It starts, he said, with recognizing the strength and structure of the opponent on the other side of the field.
"I've got a lot of respect for coach Reich. I mean, the job that they're doing, obviously, it's a tough situation to come into before the season. But, you see a team that's well coached schematically in putting the guys in the best position," Norvell said. "And they've played well there with their opportunities and what they've done."
"We've got to have a great plan because of the different things we're going to, and they do a lot defensively, a lot of different pressures and a lot of different fronts," Norvell added.
On the Road, Norvell Wants FSU to Play Fast and Free
The challenge isn’t just about matching physicality, Norvell said, but handling the constant movement and shifting looks they'll face, which puts added pressure on communication and execution. Florida State's defense has been lackluster over the past three weeks, and their ability to adjust on the fly, will require clean communication pre-snap.
"Offensively, whether it's in the gun, whether it's under center, (they bring) a lot of motion, movement, and things that we've got to make sure that our communication, some of the elements that we talked about coming out of the last game, are better," Norvell said. "And seeing guys cut it loose and go have fun playing the game."
"We've got a trip in front of us, and all the circumstances that are surrounding the kickoff, all that stuff. But none of that matters," Norvell continued. "So, I mean, you go and you prepare the best that you can, and you go have fun playing the game."
Watch Florida State take on Stanford this Saturday on the West Coast with a kickoff time of 10:30 p.m. ET. FSU is currently a 17.5-point favorite in Palo Alto, California.
