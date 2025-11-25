Nole Gameday

Florida State seeks bowl eligibility in rivalry matchup against Florida Gators

Mike Norvell’s comments turn toward consistency and the stakes of Saturday’s rivalry as FSU heads on the road.

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
“I believe we are close," Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said Monday, shrugging his shoulders as if the answer lived somewhere above him.

“Close” is exactly what has stumbled the Seminoles for the better part of two seasons. The expectations aren’t just present, they’re amplified under the spotlight that never dims in Tallahassee.

Woes and troubles have taken hold of a once-storied program, testing patience, perspective, and whatever belief still lingers around this 2025 team, which is still battling for bowl eligibility ahead of its final, regular-season matchup against the Florida Gators.

Florida State Will be on the Road Again in Gainesville

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway
"Our focus is on going to Gainesville and doing everything we can to get our sixth win of the season," Norvell continued.

FSU will be on the road to Hogtown this weekend, facing off against UF and another team with uncertainty. Florida dismissed head coach Billy Napier mid-season, but the depth chart for the Gators is not to be overlooked.

Much of Monday’s media availability centered on broader questions about the program’s direction and Norvell’s continuity, with less emphasis on the upcoming matchup against Florida. On the other side, UF quarterback DJ Lagway enters the week with an even 13-to-13 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Lagway has suffered multiple injuries in 2025, and the pragmatism mixed with coach speak rang true in Norvell's evaluation.

FSU Preparing for Florida

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway hands the ball off
"I think DJ is an extremely talented player. He's had challenges that have shown up," Norvell said. "People want to turn on the film and press play and have it go exactly how they want it, but there is real life that happens... You see the arm talent. You see the size and the ability to extend plays, and he is a dangerous player to have to go against. He can make every throw, but at the end of the day, you've got to try to disrupt him; you've got to make him uncomfortable."

Brushing past the 2,000 passing-yard mark, Lagway and the Gators opened up as a near touchdown favorite this weekend.

"It is a very talented team. It is a roster that has good talent and ability. They've got playmakers on both sides."

Those playmakers are averaging 5.31 yards per play on offense and have committed 12 fumbles this season. UF running back Jaden Baugh is closing in on the 1,000-yard mark with six touchdowns, and Webb, Daniels, and Louis will present their own challenges on the ground. Still, a victory for Florida State isn’t out of reach.

That reach would give FSU a shot at bowl eligibility and restore at least some goodwill in Tallahassee. Another loss, especially to a rival, wouldn’t alter Norvell’s status, but it would carry financial consequences for a region that relies heavily on the football program's revenue.

