FSU football coordinator listed as UCLA head coaching candidate
The Florida State Seminoles do not necessarily have a history of churning out offensive or defensive coordinators into head coaches elsewhere.
The most notable former coordinators to take head coaching jobs elsewhere include Chuck Amato (NC State), Mark Richt (Georgia), Mark Stoops (Kentucky), and, most recently, Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State - after one year in Oregon as their OC).
However, the point stands that FSU fans aren't used to their coordinators getting poached from other schools.
The stability of the Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher coaching staffs seemed like the status quo for many FSU fans throughout its history.
But with the success of the Seminoles early on this season and the UCLA job opening up just after Week 3, Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White's name is popping up for the opening.
What Are Media Pundits Saying About The Potential Of Tony White Heading To Los Angeles?
On3's Pete Nakos had this to say about White's potential to replace the former UCLA coach, DeShaun Foster.
"Tony White is a former UCLA linebacker and team captain who cut his teeth working for Rocky Long at San Diego State and specializing in the 3-3-5 defense," Nakos wrote. "White became Arizona State’s defensive coordinator in 2019 before moving to Syracuse and later Nebraska. His Huskers ranked in the top-10 in points per drive in 2023. He’s now in his first season at Florida State and interviewed for the UCLA job the last go-around."
The Seminoles have put up some impressive performances throughout the season already, giving up just 17 points to Alabama on Labor Day weekend, and three points to East Texas A&M, an FCS squad.
The 'Noles will face the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee on ACC Network. They will then venture to Charlottesville to square off against the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET.
