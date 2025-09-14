FSU football surprises with big move up in latest AP poll ranking
The Florida State Seminoles enjoyed an early BYE week on Saturday after getting off to a 2-0 start.
It was a weekend filled with some wacky results as Clemson was upset by Georgia Tech and Florida fell in Death Valley following five interceptions from sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway.
The lone top-10 team to come up short was Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish surrendered the game-winning touchdown to Texas A&M in the final seconds.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell gives key injury updates on multiple FSU football starters
That meant small movement in the right direction for the Seminoles in the latest polls.
Where Is Florida State Ranked In The AP Top 25 Poll?
On Sunday afternoon, the weekly Associated Press Top 25 Poll released for the third time during the regular season. One week after jumping into the top-10, Florida State moved up three spots to No. 7.
The Seminoles continue their climb after entering the year unranked.
Looking at the remainder of the poll, Miami moved up to No. 4 following its win over No. 18 USF. Alabama jumped up to No. 14 following a dominant victory against Wisconsin.
Florida State remains the second-highest ranked team in the ACC behind the Hurricanes. The annual rivalry matchup between the two squads is only a few weeks away and it's shaping up to be a notable chapter in the historic showdown.
Clemson, meanwhile, continued its disappointing start to the 2025 campaign. The Tigers were upset by Georgia Tech on a field goal as time expired. With a 1-2 record, Dabo Swinney's squad fell from No. 12 to unranked.
Florida State will return to Doak Campbell Stadium to face off against Kent State on Saturday, September 20. The contest is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.
Tracking Florida State's Movement In The AP Poll During The 2025 Season
Week 0: unranked
Week 1: unranked
Week 2: No. 14
Week 3: No. 10 (+4)
Week 4: No. 7 (+3)
READ MORE: Paul Finebaum makes stunning statement about FSU football nobody saw coming
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok