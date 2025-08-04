Mike Norvell wants fast, physical football ahead of FSU's first fall scrimmage
The Florida State Seminoles are gearing up for their first scrimmage of the fall on Tuesday as they head into practice No. 6 ahead of their season opener against Alabama. There is a lot of anticipation surrounding the 'Noles and even more questions heading into a 2025 year that could prove to be yet another turnaround in Tallahassee.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after Monday's practice and expressed satisfaction with the outcome, noting a renewed intensity from the defense after what he considered a drop-off during Friday's lull.
"Defensively, we're seeing the physicality that's starting to really show up and within the trenches on both sides of the ball," Norvell said. "Some of the things we've been able to do on the offensive line, and see those guys really melt and gel together. Some playmakers are definitely emerging throughout."
The scrimmage will mark the first of two ahead of their Week 1 matchup on August 30. Florida State will need to dot every "i" and cross every "t" if it wants to contend against the Crimson Tide. A first look at a full-on game scenario will help Norvell get a sense of where the Seminoles are and help him push the team to where he wants it to be.
"I want to see where these guys are, going out there and playing football. It's going to be very basic in what we try to ask them to do," Norvell continued. "I just want to see guys play, play fast, play with the technique, fundamentals, and I want to see dominant contact show up and playmakers emerge. So I think tomorrow night will be a great opportunity for us to see exactly where we are."
While Norvell's prided special teams unit won't be going "full live" as he put it, until the second scrimmage, the 'Noles will get their first crack inside Doak Campbell Stadium as the renovations to the venue near completion.
The Seminoles have been battling injury up to this point, especially on the offensive line. Now, with a full stock of healthy guys in the trenches, Norvell is excited about what the big men up front can do.
"I'm really excited for what that group can continue to develop and be. And I think we got size. We've got guys that can definitely create movement, create space. And now it's just the finer details," Norvell said. "They've done a great job of knowing what to do because they've obviously been here even when they weren't able to participate. You know, it's their understanding and they've played a lot of football."
FSU lacked a reliable wide receiver a season ago and looked to change that with the transfer additions of Duce Robinson and Squirrel White. Both names have been continuously brought up by coaches and players alongside true freshman Jayvan Boggs, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore, and sophomore Lawayne McCoy, who are already standing out thus far.
"I think the guys have shown up. I've really been pleased with what Duce [Robinson] has shown. Squirrel [White] has been really exciting. I think [Jayvan] Boggs is coming along and really showing some good traits," Norvell continued. "I know I mentioned Elijah [Moore] the other day. There are so many, you know, Lawayne [McCoy] had a couple of big catches yesterday. It's an exciting group. It's just the consistency that I want."
After the 'Noles cap off their first scrimmage of 2025, they will set their sights on Jacksonville, Florida, for a two-day excursion under the Florida sun. Their next scrimmage will be after their return trip on August 10.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
