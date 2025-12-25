What Brock Glenn entering transfer portal means for FSU football

Florida State's quarterback room will look vastly different in 2026 as the program searches for its fourth starter in as many seasons.

Since losing Jordan Travis in 2023, not much has gone right for the Seminoles at the position. DJ Uiagalelei and Tommy Castellanos didn't work out. Luke Kromenhoek and Brock Glenn both transferred.

There was a scenario where Castellanos returned for another year. After his final four games of the season, Florida State seemed more than willing to move on. Castellanos' waiver for one more season of eligibility was ultimately denied, but the Seminoles were looking in another direction regardless.

Jaylen King transferred from FSU earlier this month, while Glenn became the latest member of the unit to hit the portal on December 23.

What does all of this attrition mean for Florida State?

FSU Is Headed Back To The Transfer Portal

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn (11) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Live by the portal, die by the portal. That's where we're at in the current age of college football. It hasn't worked out in the last two instances for the Seminoles.

Uiagalelei struggled heavily and suffered a season-ending injury before the conclusion of September. Castellanos had his moments, but never found a rhythm on the road and trailed off as a passer as the campaign progressed.

Maybe the third time will be the charm?

Let's face it, head coach Mike Norvell is in a tough scenario entering 2026. He absolutely has to win to have any chance of getting some of the heat off his back and saving his job. It's not likely but that's going to be the goal for Norvell and his staff.

That means Florida State probably won't be willing to lean on redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry, who has 17 career pass attempts. Sperry is a promising piece for the future, but his lack of experience creates a massive unknown at the most important position in the sport. Same thing with incoming four-star Jaden O'Neal, a player who will need some time to grow.

Due to a lack of development from the high school level and attrition, the Seminoles essentially don't have any other option but to pursue a quarterback transfer. This is about the time the light should be turning on for Kromenhoek, but he transferred after one season and is now back in the portal.

Two early names that make sense are Old Dominion's Colton Joseph and Incarnate Word's EJ Colson.

Joseph is expected to draw plenty of suitors after tossing 21 touchdowns to ten interceptions, and adding over 1,000 yards on the ground along with 13 more scores. Colson played under FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn at UCF. He dropped down to the FCS in 2025, stepping into the starting role as the season progressed while throwing 16 touchdowns to four interceptions.

Regardless, with three departures at quarterback, it's obvious Florida State will be looking to fortify the position through the portal.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

