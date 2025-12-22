FSU football WR with high potential plans to enter transfer portal

Florida State signed 23 high school prospects in its 2024 class.

Two years later, only ten of those players are still with the program. The Seminoles have seen a mass exodus since the conclusion of the season, with the transfer portal departures reaching over 20.

A former four-star wide receiver is the latest player to move on from Tallahassee.

Elijah Moore Transferring From Florida State

Elijah Moore/IG

On Monday afternoon, redshirt freshman wide receiver Elijah Moore announced his plans to transfer from Florida State. Moore spent the last two seasons as a reserve with the Seminoles.

In 14 career appearances, Moore totaled five catches for 69 yards. He redshirted in 2024, playing sparingly in ten games this past season.

"First off, I want to thank God for all of his blessings and allowing me to play the game that I love," Moore wrote. "Thank you to Florida State as a program and the fanbase for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to play the game that I love at the highest level."

"Thank you to all of the athletic trainers, academic support staff, my teammates, and the coaching staff for all they've done to pour into me and my future," Moore added. "The relationships that I made with my Nole brothers and in Tallahassee will carry on with me for the rest of my life, and I will look back on this chapter with immense gratitude."

Moore is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-4, 206-pound wide receiver was regarded as the No. 172 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

With Moore moving on, Florida State is working to retain senior Duce Robinson, junior Lawayne McCoy, and redshirt sophomore Micahi Danzy.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

