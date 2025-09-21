Florida State fans celebrate historic 66-10 victory vs. Kent State
It was an up-and-down game in Doak Campbell Stadium as the No. 7 Florida State Seminoles took on the Kent State Golden Flashes, and the Seminoles put up major numbers in a blowout win.
After their first of two bye weeks this season, the Seminoles looked arguably the best they have all season, and despite a handful of starters out due to injury, the depth on the roster was on full display once again.
Wide receiver Micahi Danzy stole the show early on, despite only getting three touches. The redshirt freshman receiver showcased not only his speed but his playmaking abilities with two catches for 112 yards, as well as a 64-yard touchdown run, all in the first quarter.
Despite the hot start, putting up a 35-7 lead, the Seminoles were quickly thrown out of their rhythm with quarterback Tommy Castellanos suffering an apparent lower-leg injury, followed by a lightning delay.
In the 66-10 victory, FSU's offense totaled 775 yards, setting the program record for rushing yards, coming just under 500 with 498 yards on the ground, with eight of Florida State's nine touchdowns coming from the rushing attack.
In the blowout win, the Seminoles left fans with a lot to talk about, showcasing the quick turnaround within the program with a performance that once again captured the eyes of the national audience, as well as avoiding disaster on more than one occasion.
With the 'Noles going into conference play on Friday as they travel to Charlottesville to take on Virginia, the Seminole fanbase didn't shy away from sharing how they felt following game three of the 2025 season.
