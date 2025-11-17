Three honest thoughts after FSU football's win over Virginia Tech
Florida State defeated Virginia Tech, 34-14, to move back to .500 on the season.
A 20-point win sounds good on paper, right? Still, this victory didn't give me all the warm and fuzzies. In a game where Florida State scored on six straight possessions, forced two turnovers, and only committed one penalty, it just felt like a sloppy performance.
The Seminoles gave up a season-high 237 rushing yards to a Virginia Tech team that made it clear it had no confidence in its passing game. Still, the Hokies averaged 6.2 yards per play, compiled 27 first downs, and went 8/12 on third-down attempts.
I sat and looked at my computer for what seemed like five hours (it was probably more, writer's block is real) while trying to figure out how to break down this game. Here are three thoughts on the Seminoles' fifth win of the 2025 campaign.
1. The Seminoles Benefitted From Virginia Tech's Mistakes
Similar to the Wake Forest victory a few weeks ago, Virginia Tech was in a position to threaten the Seminoles but self-imploded instead.
On the second play from scrimmage, Virginia Tech's Marcellous Hawkins exploded down the sideline for 40 yards, putting the Hokies on the cusp of field goal range. Florida State's defense responded on the next snap with senior cornerback Jerry Wilson picking off Kyron Drones after a receiver slipped to the ground.
Florida State missed a field goal on its first possession. However, the drive was extended early on after a roughing the passer penalty on the Hokies. The Seminoles benefitted from a missed Virginia Tech field goal on the next possession. The kick had the accuracy, but fell short by a few yards.
Late in the first half, Virginia Tech was driving to get into the field goal range. Drones found Hawkins for a 29-yard gain to move near the red zone with 49 seconds on the clock. However, the Hokies were called for holding. Inexplicably, VT decided not to use a timeout, resulting in a ten-second runoff and the clock continuing to move.
That meant by the time Virginia Tech took another snap, there were only 19 seconds remaining with the offense backed up well past midfield. The poor clock management killed an opportunity for the Hokies to tie the game going into the locker room.
The miscues by the Hokies continued into the third quarter. On 3rd and 7, Castellanos sailed a pass over Robinson's head but Virginia Tech was penalized for pass interference. Later in the same possession, Florida State was about to settle for a field goal. Then, a defender jumped into the neutral zone and the Seminoles would score three plays later.
On the ensuing drive, Virginia Tech worked inside of the Florida State 30. On 3rd and 11, true freshman Mandrell Desir sacked Drones and forced a fumble in the process, which was promptly recovered by junior linebacker Blake Nichelson. The Seminoles would turn the turnover into a touchdown.
By the end of the game, the Hokies racked up eight penalties for 59 yards. Three of their defensive fouls led to first down conversions for Florida State.
I guess it's better the other team shot themselves in the foot more than the Seminoles.
2. Florida State's Running Back Rotation Was Confusing
Florida State has plenty of playmakers in the backfield, but the usage throughout the running back room has left a lot to be desired throughout the season. It reached a confusing point on Saturday as the Seminoles constantly flip-flopped from player to player worse than my wife searching for the right pair of shoes on a fancy dinner night (we don't have many of those).
Seven different running backs touched the field for FSU, with none seeing more than 26 snaps. Over just the first seven offensive plays, the Seminoles had four different running backs record a carry.
Redshirt sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr. led the way with 11 rushes for 59 yards while true freshman Ousmane Kromah added 14 carries for 53 yards. As a whole, the running back unit compiled 33 carries for 149 yards.
Florida State's leading rusher, redshirt junior Gavin Sawchuk, has only recorded ten total carries over the last three games, including one against Clemson and three against Virginia Tech. It's unclear what's changed. Sawchuk isn't believed to be dealing with an injury as he hasn't been listed on any of the team's ACC availability reports.
Singleton Jr. is clearly surging, and Kromah is getting more comfortable as he takes on a bigger role. With that being said, the constant movement makes it tougher for players to get a feel for the game.
I'm curious if the Seminoles will trim the rotation down going into the final two games. Sawchuk, Singleton Jr., and Kromah appear to be the top three in the room, with the ability to sprinkle in Jaylin Lucas' athleticism.
3. Duce Robinson Is One Of The Best FSU Wide Receivers In Recent History
What else can be said about junior wide receiver Duce Robinson, who has developed into a star in Tallahassee?
Robinson extended his streak of 100+ yard receiving games to three, reeling in six catches for 134 yards and a touchdown against Virginia Tech. After having a touchdown taken off the board in the second quarter, he left no doubt on Florida State's next possession, catching a deep ball and running over a defender en route to a 50-yard score.
The Seminole legacy accounted for half of senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos' completed passes and 134 of his 189 passing yards. It's been that kind of season for Robinson, who finds himself closing in on 1,000 yards with two regular-season games remaining.
Overall, Robinson has recorded five games of 100+ receiving yards, totaling 49 catches for 947 yards and five touchdowns. He leads the ACC in receiving yards and ranks fifth in the FBS. Robinson is also at the top of the conference in 30-yard catches (10) and sits second in 50-yard catches (3) behind teammate Micahi Danzy (4).
Barring an unforeseen circumstance, it's all but certain Robinson will eclipse 1,000 yards, possibly as soon as his next outing. He only totaled 747 receiving yards in two seasons at USC before transferring to Florida State.
Since the Mike Norvell era began in 2020, the Seminoles have only had five receivers record 500+ receiving yards in a single season; Robinson, Johnny Wilson (x2), Keon Coleman, Jaheim Bell, and Ja'Khi Douglas. Wilson was leading the way with 43 catches for 897 yards and five touchdowns in 2022 prior to Robinson's performance against the Hokies.
Though it's unlikely Robinson will supplant Ron Sellers' (1,496 yards, 1968) single-season program record, he will likely climb into the top 10. Conservatively, let's say he sticks to his average over the next two contests, which is 94.7 yards per game. That would put Robinson around 1,137 receiving yards, which would surpass Rashad Greene's 2013 campaign.
Robinson has lived up to his legacy billing, and then some. His unique blend of size, athleticism, and contested catch ability, combined with a grinding work ethic, makes him a true weapon. Robinson has a bright future at the next level, and his swift rise means it'll probably be hard for Florida State to retain him in 2026.
At the same time, you just have to appreciate what he's brought to the team and in the locker room. Robinson truly is a special person on and off the field.
Before the game kicked off on Saturday night, I watched him greet a handful of people at midfield as the coin toss concluded. Robinson made sure to shake every hand in front of him and turned a brief meeting into a meaningful interaction, shortly before he had to play a game, nonetheless.
When the victory was secured and Robinson was speaking to the media alongside Castellanos, his quarterback put some of the offensive struggles on his back, saying he missed a few wide receivers for touchdowns and that he needed to be better.
Robinson, not speaking, stared into the camera and at reporters around the room and shook his head back and forth in disagreement, then backed up Castellanos when it was his turn to hold the mic.
Maybe that relationship will play a key part in both of those players coming back for another year in garnet and gold.
