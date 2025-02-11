NFL analyst gives former FSU football standout heavy credit after Eagles' Super Bowl win
The 2024 NFL season has officially come to a close as the Philadelphia Eagles are the champions following a dominant Super Bowl 59 victory. They dominated the Kansas City Chiefs en route to a 40-22 win to secure the title.
The Super Bowl MVP was awarded to quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was remarkable with a hat trick of touchdowns -- scoring two in the air and one on the ground.
The Eagles quarterback was able to perform strong enough to silence many, many critics and add to his resume, which happens to be quite impressive for a fifth-year quarterback.
However, while Hurts took down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, there was an unsung hero for the Eagles. Seventh-year pass rusher and former Florida State Seminole Josh Sweat was superb in the matchup.
The Eagles' defensive line dominated the Chiefs' offensive line, tallying six sacks. Sweat brought home 2.5 of those, getting into the backfield and disrupting Mahomes plenty. The former Seminoles standout got plenty of praise for his performance. JJ Watt even dubbed Sweat the MVP for the Super Bowl, though Hurts got the official award.
Sweat added six total tackles and two tackles for loss, too.
NFL analyst and former player Emmanuel Acho was another pundit to give Sweat his flowers for his contributions in the Super Bowl. He ranked the three people worth getting the most credit for the Eagles' big win.
No. 1, for Acho, was Philadelphia defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. He was followed up by Sweat, with No. 3 being everyone else.
The former Seminole spent three seasons in Tallahassee, totaling 14.5 sacks during his time in the garnet and gold before making the leap to the NFL -- where he's spent his entire career in Philadelphia.
