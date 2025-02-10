Nole Gameday

NFL legend shows praise to former FSU defensive standout during Super Bowl LIX

Josh Sweat was superb for the Philadelphia Eagles during their Super Bowl 59 victory.

Kade Kimble

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The 2024 NFL season has come to a conclusion as the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

With a 40-22 victory over the Chiefs, the Eagles proved their 14-3 regular season finish was no fluke. Jalen Hurts also proved many of his doubters and critics wrong. However, there was one unsung hero who didn't quite get the credit he deserved.

Former Florida State Seminoles star Josh Sweat had a remarkable game in the Super Bowl, showing up on the biggest possible stage. The Eagles' defensive line dominated the Chiefs' offensive line, and Sweat was crucial to making that happen.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat reacts after getting a sack on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the third quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chiefs allowed Patrick Mahomes to get sacked six times, with Sweat accounting for 2.5 of those sacks while adding two tackles for loss and six total tackles.

While Hurts won the Super Bowl MVP, many were able to acknowledge the game Sweat had for the Eagles -- and one NFL legend even claimed he was headed toward being the MVP of the big game. While JJ Watt didn't quite have the prediction correctly, Sweat was worthy of the selection for the award.

"Josh Sweat is currently the Super Bowl MVP," Watt posted on X before the game ended.

This didn't come out of nowhere, either. Prior to that statement, Watt made a previous statement about how the former Florida State star was dominating the game.

"Josh Sweat is absolutely dominating this game right now for the Eagles," Watt shared on X.

Former Houston Texans JJ Watt speaks to the fans during his Ring Of Honor Ceremony at halftime during the game between the Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Sweat spent three seasons in Tallahassee, totaling 14.5 sacks and 138 total tackles. He's spent his seven-year NFL career in Philadelphia, so it's only fitting that he helped the club get revenge against the Chiefs.

Kade Kimble
Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

