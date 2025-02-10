NFL legend shows praise to former FSU defensive standout during Super Bowl LIX
The 2024 NFL season has come to a conclusion as the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.
With a 40-22 victory over the Chiefs, the Eagles proved their 14-3 regular season finish was no fluke. Jalen Hurts also proved many of his doubters and critics wrong. However, there was one unsung hero who didn't quite get the credit he deserved.
Former Florida State Seminoles star Josh Sweat had a remarkable game in the Super Bowl, showing up on the biggest possible stage. The Eagles' defensive line dominated the Chiefs' offensive line, and Sweat was crucial to making that happen.
The Chiefs allowed Patrick Mahomes to get sacked six times, with Sweat accounting for 2.5 of those sacks while adding two tackles for loss and six total tackles.
While Hurts won the Super Bowl MVP, many were able to acknowledge the game Sweat had for the Eagles -- and one NFL legend even claimed he was headed toward being the MVP of the big game. While JJ Watt didn't quite have the prediction correctly, Sweat was worthy of the selection for the award.
"Josh Sweat is currently the Super Bowl MVP," Watt posted on X before the game ended.
This didn't come out of nowhere, either. Prior to that statement, Watt made a previous statement about how the former Florida State star was dominating the game.
"Josh Sweat is absolutely dominating this game right now for the Eagles," Watt shared on X.
Sweat spent three seasons in Tallahassee, totaling 14.5 sacks and 138 total tackles. He's spent his seven-year NFL career in Philadelphia, so it's only fitting that he helped the club get revenge against the Chiefs.
READ MORE: Sweat's Sack Attack: Eagles Defender Shines in Super Bowl LIX Victory Over Chiefs
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry