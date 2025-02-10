Florida State Football confirms 'Specialty Games' for 2025 season
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State will celebrate Homecoming and Seminole Heritage on November 1, 2025 against Wake Forest, one of four featured games for the Seminole football team this coming season.
Family Weekend will be held September 20 against Kent State and the Pitt game on October 11 will focus on Cancer Awareness. The game against the Demon Deacons on November 1 will also serve as FSU’s Seminole Heritage contest while the November 15 game against Virginia Tech will focus on Senior Day and Military Appreciation.
Florida State is 62-12-1 all-time on Homecoming and has won 11 consecutive Homecoming games, including last seasons’ 41-7 win over Charleston Southern. FSU is 7-0-1 all-time on Homecoming against Wake Forest, including a 4-0 mark as members of the ACC.
The Wake Forest game will also serve as football’s third annual Seminole Heritage game. Florida State celebrates its long-standing relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida by featuring turquoise – the color that represents harmony, friendship and fellowship throughout Native American communities – in many different ways during the game.
FSU has won both Seminole Heritage games, beating No. 16 Duke 38-20 in 2023 and Charleston Southern last season.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule
Saturday, August 30 vs. Alabama – Tallahassee
Saturday, September 6 vs. East Texas A&M – Tallahassee
Saturday, September 20 vs. Kent State – Tallahassee (Family Weekend)
Friday, September 26 at Virginia – Charlottesville, Va.
Saturday, October 4 vs. Miami – Tallahassee
Saturday, October 11 vs. Pittsburgh – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)
Saturday, October 18 at Stanford – Palo Alto, Calif.
Saturday, November 1 vs. Wake Forest – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage)
Saturday, November 8 at Clemson – Clemson, S.C.
Saturday, November 15 vs. Virginia Tech – Tallahassee (Senior Day/Military Appreciation)
Friday, November 21 at NC State – Raleigh, N.C.
Saturday, November 29 at Florida – Gainesville, Fla.
Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
