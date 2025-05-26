Florida State climbs in ESPN’s newest SP+ projection
The Florida State Seminoles have surprisingly moved up more than 15 spots in ESPN’s SP+ rankings despite starting outside the top 50 in the initial spring season rankings from Bill Connelly.
According to the news company, SP+ is a “tempo and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency … simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.”
FSU finds itself ranked No. 36 in this latest edition from Connelly.
Florida State is the highest-ranked team in the system to only win two games in 2024.
Notable teams on the list include Notre Dame (#6), Clemson (#8), Miami (#12), Florida (#17), SMU (#20), Lousiville (#24), Duke (#41), Virginia Tech (#46), North Carolina (#54), NC State (#42), and Georgia Tech (#44).
The Garnet and Gold will look to move up in the rankings as they open up their season against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tallahassee on Aug. 30. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the latest SP+ rankings.
Who knows? Maybe a win against the Tide would land the 'Noles in the Associated Press rankings.
If FSU wants to prove that 2024 was a fluke or attributable to the unprecedented territory of the NIL/Transfer Portal landscape, or a combination of the two, then it will need to get off on the right foot from the get-go against a formidable college football blue blood.
The Seminoles will also face Clemson, Florida, Miami, and NC State this season. Three of these four games will be on the road in hostile environments.
