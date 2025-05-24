One of FSU’s top defenders named among college football’s best
Florida State's 2024 season was one of the most disappointing in program history as the Seminoles finished 2-10 and defeated a single FBS opponent. There were countless issues across both sides of the ball but a major problem for the Seminoles was a glooming failure in the trenches.
Head coach Mike Norvell went searching for answers this offseason, bringing in defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and offensive line coach Herb Hand to oversee the turnaround in Tallahassee.
On defense, Florida State will have a proven talent up front in redshirt senior defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. Shortly after Knighton and defensive coordinator Tony White were hired, Jackson jr. elected to pull out of the 2025 NFL Draft and return to the Seminoles.
The veteran defender is looking to put together a productive final season at Florida State. As expected, Jackson Jr. is high on the national radar with fall camp set to begin in a few months.
Earlier this month, On3 included Jackson Jr. in its ranking of the top-100 players in college football, slotting him in at No. 51. He came in as the third-highest ranked interior defensive lineman behind Clemson's Peter Woods and Cincinnati's Dontay Corleone.
Florida State will face at least 20 players on the list, including eight in the top-25; Alabama WR Ryan Williams (No. 6), Florida QB DJ Lagway (No. 12), Clemson DL Peter Woods (No. 13), Alabama DE LT Overton (No. 15), Clemson DE TJ Parker (No. 18), Miami DE Rueben Bain (No. 20), Clemson CB Avieon Terrell (No. 21), and Miami QB Carson Beck (No. 25).
Jackson Jr. was unable to compete in FSU's 2023 season due to NCAA eligibility rules. Last season, he set a career-high with 32 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection. He was the third-highest graded player on the Seminoles' roster as he earned All-ACC honorable mention honors. Jackson Jr.'s top performance came in the loss to Miami where he totaled four tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble
The Florida native began his college career at Maryland and also spent one season with the Hurricanes.
Jackson Jr. will be trying to live up to the lofty aspirations in front of him when Florida State kicks off against Alabama on August 30.
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
