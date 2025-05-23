Florida State facing pressure to lock in quarterback for #Tribe26
Florida State finds itself behind the eight-ball in its quest to secure a quarterback for #Tribe26. Midway through May, the Seminoles have yet to add a signal-caller to the class after losing a commitment from four-star Brady Smigiel in January. Smigiel has since gone off the board to Michigan.
The coaching staff has tried to build traction with other prospects, putting out a trio of offers earlier this year. However, five-star Houston commitment Keisean Henderson hasn't reciprocated interest while four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley eliminated Florida State in favor of a top-two that includes Oklahoma and LSU.
At this stage of the cycle, the Seminoles' best options are four-star Oklahoma quarterback pledge Jaden O'Neal and four-star Landon Duckworth. Both prospects will officially visit Tallahassee within days of one another next month.
ESPN's Eli Lederman recently highlighted Florida State's need for a quarterback. Recruiting at the position has been unspectacular during head coach Mike Norvell's tenure with the program. The Seminoles have only produced ten college starts from the five high school quarterbacks Norvell signed (Tate Rodemaker, Chubba Purdy, AJ Duffy, Brock Glenn, Luke Kromenhoek) from 2020-24.
"In his sixth full recruiting cycle with the Seminoles, coach Mike Norvell is still waiting for his quarterback pipeline to take off. The January decommitment of four-star recruit Brady Smigiel (No. 45 in the 2026 ESPN 300) marked the latest blow to the program's future plans at the position," Lederman wrote. "Four months later, Florida State's efforts to land an elite 2026 passer hinge on a pair of priority targets: four-star Landon Duckworth and Oklahoma commit Jaden O'Neal."
"Florida State has gotten just 10 combined starts from the four high school quarterbacks it signed across five classes from 2020-24, and only one of those passers -- redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn -- still remains on the program's roster," Lederman added. "Can Norvell & Co. get it right in 2026 with Duckworth or O'Neal?"
Duckworth is already earning buzz to land with Ole Miss, who will get his final official visit of the summer. The Seminoles will need to make a solid impression and lean on offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's relationship with Duckworth that dates back to his time as the head coach at UCF.
On the flip-side, O'Neal is a prospect that Florida State recruited last summer before ultimately landed Smigiel. He threw in front of head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz at a camp. O'Neal has been pledged to the Sooners for nearly a year but Oklahoma is obviously still active with Bentley.
That could open the door with O'Neal if everything goes well on his next trip to campus.
Regardless, it's imperative for Florida State to lock in a quarterback before the conclusion of the summer. #Tribe26 needs a premier name and bell cow that the Seminoles can continue building around.
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
