'On the Rise' ... Florida State Jumps Seven Spots in Latest SP+ Rankings
Florida State hasn't had the best season by any means and is looking to close out 2024 at 3-9 instead of 2-10. The Seminoles gear up to face the Florida Gators, who have a 6-5 record, and are coming off of back-to-back wins against Top 25 teams.
After their 41-7 win over Charleston Southern last Saturday, the 'Noles have jumped seven spots from their previous ranking, landing them at No. 85. From the ESPN website the SP+ ranking system is a "tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency." In other words, it is "simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you're lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you're strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise."
This weekend's opponent moved up as well from No. 31 to No. 28 after taking down No. 9 Ole Miss 24-17 last Saturday.
A blowout win over an unmatched FCS opponent could give a breath of life to a team that had looked dreadful all season, and the rise in rankings shows just how dominant of a win that it was. They are one of two teams in the top 100 with two or fewer wins, joined by Mississippi State, which sits just below them at No. 87.
True freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek was 13-20 in passing for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the victory over the Buccaneers putting on a showcase for his first start, but the Florida Gators are a different animal. It's Senior Night, so all bets are off, and it will be a true test for the young signal-caller who will be experiencing his first rivalry matchup under center.
The Seminoles have seen a steady decline in the rankings throughout the season, and rightfully so. They've lost nine games in 2024 but the sudden jump could be a positive sign if they want to flip the script against rival Florida.
The Gators travel to Tallahassee, FL, to face the Seminoles on November 30, with a kick-off time scheduled for 7:00 p.m. UF is favored by two scores in the Sunshine Showdown.
