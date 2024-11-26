Mike Norvell Says Two FSU Veteran Defenders "Trending Well" To Play Against Florida
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has announced that Fentrell Cypress II and Marvin Jones Jr. will have a good shot at playing against the rival Florida Gators on Saturday in Tallahassee. The two Seminoles missed action against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this weekend in their 41-7 blowout victory, snapping a six-game losing streak.
Norvell stated that the two players mentioned have been “trending well” and will hopefully be available Saturday night.
“I feel that that’s all trending really well,” said Norvell. “Those guys unfortunately were unavailable last week but got work today and hopefully will continue to build on that these next few days and be ready to go for Saturday.”
Cypress transferred from Virginia, appearing in 19 total games in four years. There, he recorded 14 pass deflections, one interception, and one rumble recovery. Since making the move to Tallahassee before the 2023 season, Cypress has appeared in 23 games, recorded 13 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
As for Marvin Jones Jr., he spent his first two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs before putting his name in the portal and following his father’s footsteps, becoming a Seminole. During his time in Athens, Jones played in 25 games, recording 15 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
At FSU, Jones has recorded 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble.
Cypress and Jones will look to make an impact in Florida State’s final game of the year against the Gators if they are ready to go.
