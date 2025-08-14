Patrick Surtain Sr. outlines blueprint for rebuilding Florida State secondary
TALLAHASSEE - The Seminole secondary only managed four takeaways in 2024, which is statistically low (138th in FBS), and gave up an average of 201.3 passing yards throughout the season. The stats didn't lie, forcing a near-complete overhaul of staff and an influx of transfers to help right the ship.
One staff member that Florida State retained was defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain, Sr., who has been held in high regard among the coaching community. It's safe to say that the Seminoles will need his 11-year NFL playing and 12-year coaching experience to help implement new defensive coordinator Tony White's defense.
The competition is heating up as fall camp inches closer to FSU's season-opening matchup against Alabama, and Surtain spoke with the media on Thursday that consistency will be key in deciding who runs out on the field on August 30.
Starting Roles are Still Open
Playing the veteran card in the secondary will only get you so far in the new-look defense. While fall camp has brought flashes of promise across the defense, the preseason has given way to fresh opportunities, and some of the youngest players are making the most of them.
With limited starting experience returning, every practice rep has carried added weight as players compete to lock down spots in the rotation.
"It's a competition every day, with the ebbs and flows of this game, man. You know how it goes," Surtain Sr. said on Thursday. "One day you're up, one day you're down. So, we're going to go with the most consistent guy."
"We have guys who played some ball, but we only have a combined eight starts in the secondary room," Surtain Sr. added. "So, it's an opportunity for guys. We're halfway through camp, some jobs are still open, and we've got guys battling. I think Jerry's the guy who's been the most consistent."
Surtain Sr. is Pushing Shyheim Brown for More
Redshirt senior defensive back Shyheim Brown has played in 41 games during his time at Florida State and led the team last season in tackles with 70. Even with all that experience, Surtain seemed to challenge the upperclassman, reiterating that every job is still open.
"Shy is in the mix. We know that Shy is a guy who's played a lot of football in his career, and he has to continue to get better. Even though he's a senior, he knows there are some young guys in there who have been doing a good job," Surtain Sr said.
"So, it's still a competition. I don't think any jobs have been won yet, and I think that's how you have to look at it, especially in Shy's position," Surtain Sr. continued. "Just got to keep pushing and getting better every day at that position."
Florida State can’t afford to wait long for answers in the secondary. Whether it’s a veteran like Shyheim Brown holding his ground or other freshmen like Arnoux forcing his way into the lineup, the coming weeks will determine who earns those coveted starting spots and how quickly the Seminoles’ defense can prove it’s ready.
Surtain's full interview can be seen below:
