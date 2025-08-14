Florida State football loses pledge from three-star DL James Carrington
Florida State's 2026 recruiting class is taking an unexpected hit in the middle of August. The Seminoles have suffered a decommitment leading up to their first game, losing a pledge from a recruit they just landed earlier this summer.
The decision has FSU down to 21 verbal commitments in the recruiting cycle which ranks No. 15 in the country.
Florida State Loses Pledge From Three-Star DL James Carrington
On Thursday, three-star defensive lineman James Carrington announced his decommitment from the Seminoles. Carrington is now back on the open market less than two months after pledging to Florida State.
Carrington was in Tallahassee for an official visit in June, choosing the program just days after the trip wrapped up. He reconnected with the Seminoles after defensive line coach Terrance Knighton got in contact, leading Florida State to make a move in his recruitment and land him over Nebraska and Arkansas.
As a junior at Bishop Gorman, Carrington totaled 33 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.
Where Do The Seminoles Go From Here?
Despite Carrington moving on, Florida State still holds three defensive linemen in #Tribe26; four-star Earnest Rankins, three-star Tico Crittendon, and three-star Wihtlley Cadeau.
Rankins and Crittendon are legitimate prospects with real potential to blossom at the college level.
The interior isn't a major need for the Seminoles in the prep ranks. Instead, the focus should be at defensive end where the program has still yet to add a pledge.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
