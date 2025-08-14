Nole Gameday

Florida State football loses pledge from three-star DL James Carrington

#Tribe26 has lost a commitment.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Florida State's 2026 recruiting class is taking an unexpected hit in the middle of August. The Seminoles have suffered a decommitment leading up to their first game, losing a pledge from a recruit they just landed earlier this summer.

The decision has FSU down to 21 verbal commitments in the recruiting cycle which ranks No. 15 in the country.

Florida State Loses Pledge From Three-Star DL James Carrington

Mike Norvell
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State head coach Mike Norvell answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On Thursday, three-star defensive lineman James Carrington announced his decommitment from the Seminoles. Carrington is now back on the open market less than two months after pledging to Florida State.

Carrington was in Tallahassee for an official visit in June, choosing the program just days after the trip wrapped up. He reconnected with the Seminoles after defensive line coach Terrance Knighton got in contact, leading Florida State to make a move in his recruitment and land him over Nebraska and Arkansas.

As a junior at Bishop Gorman, Carrington totaled 33 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.

Where Do The Seminoles Go From Here?

Mike Norvell
Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Despite Carrington moving on, Florida State still holds three defensive linemen in #Tribe26; four-star Earnest Rankins, three-star Tico Crittendon, and three-star Wihtlley Cadeau.

Rankins and Crittendon are legitimate prospects with real potential to blossom at the college level.

The interior isn't a major need for the Seminoles in the prep ranks. Instead, the focus should be at defensive end where the program has still yet to add a pledge.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.

Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons

Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins

Junior Tyeland Coleman

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson

Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg

True Freshman Kevin Wynn

