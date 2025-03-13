Recently hired off-field staff member departs FSU Football for job with Arizona Wildcats
Florida State has made plenty of changes to its coaching staff this offseason, revamping the group of coaches who will be overseeing all three phases of the game. There's no doubt that the Seminoles have undergone a massive transition but it was more than necessary after a disappointing campaign last fall.
The Seminoles will have to make at least one more shift ahead of the 2025 season as a staffer who just joined the program a few months ago is already on the move.
Earlier this week, Arizona announced it was hiring Josh Bringuel as its next linebackers coach. Bringuel followed defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton from Nebraska in January.
Bringuel had worked for White for four consecutive years at two different programs. He was a graduate assistant at Syracuse in 2021-2022. Bringuel stuck with White at Nebraska, serving as a defensive quality control coach in 2023 and assistant linebackers coach in 2024.
During his playing career at San Diego State, Bringuel played under White for two years in 2016-17. It is worth noting that he'll be taking on his first on-field coaching position at the FBS level at Arizona, a promotion from the role he would've held at Florida State.
Bringuel also has a connection with Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales dating back to when the latter coached at San Diego State. Gonzales was the safeties coach and defensive coordinator for the Aztecs when Bringuel played for the program.
That previous relationship likely played a part in his decision to head back west. Bringuel is also a California native so this is a move that will get him closer to home.
Florida State shifted defensive ends coach John Papuchis to linebackers coach earlier this offseason. Papuchis will be retaining his role as special teams coordinator.
The Seminoles also promoted Ernie Sims to assistant linebackers coach.
Which New Coaches Did Florida State Hire For The 2025 Season?
Offense:
Gus Malzahn, Offensive Coordinator (UCF)
Herb Hand, Offensive Line Coach (UCF)
Tim Harris Jr., Wide Receivers Coach (UCF)
Cooper Williams, Assistant Offensive Line Coach (Missouri)
Brendan Bognar, Offensive Analyst (Samford)
Defense:
Tony White, Defensive Coordinator (Nebraska)
Terrance Knighton, Defensive Line Coach (Nebraska)
Evan Cooper, Safeties Coach (Nebraska)
Jack Potenza, Defensive Analyst (Nebraska)
Kevin McGarry, Defensive Analyst (Nebraska)
Special Teams:
Jonathan Rutledge, Special Teams Analyst (Catholic University)
Recruiting:
Devin Rispress, Director of Recruiting (Colorado)
