Which FSU Football Players Are The Fastest In EA Sports College Football 25?
College football fans are finally getting the updated virtual experience they've been waiting for with EA Sports College Football 25. No longer will gamers have to turn to 'NCAA 14' and an Xbox 360 to run up the score against FCS Northwest with random circles lining the field in Doak Campbell Stadium.
The modern feel will certainly offer some inovations with a potential learning curve. However, there's one thing that never changes - and that's speed. One of the most important attributes in real life and a MUST HAVE in a video game, speed just makes things fun and there's plenty of it in Tallahassee.
The Seminoles have 18 real-life players (and three virtually generated players) that possess a 90+ speed rating. Who are the fastest players on Florida State's roster in College Football 25?
— Malik Benson, Wide Receiver
Speed Rating: 96
— Jalen Brown, Wide Receiver
Speed Rating: 96
— Jaylin Lucas, Running Back
Speed Rating: 95
— Caziah Holmes, Running Back
Speed Rating: 95
— Camdon Frier, Wide Receiver
Speed Rating: 94
— Lawrance Toafili, Running Back
Speed Rating: 93
— Azareye'h Thomas, Cornerback
Speed Rating: 92
— Ja'Khi Douglas, Wide Receiver
Speed Rating: 92
— Omarion Cooper, Cornerback
Speed Rating: 91
— Earl Little Jr., Cornerback
Speed Rating: 91
— Cai Bates, Cornerback
Speed Rating: 91
— Conrad Hussey, Free Safety
Speed Rating: 91
— Destyn Hill, Wide Receiver
Speed Rating: 91
— Lawayne McCoy, Wide Receiver
Speed Rating: 91
— Davonte Brown, Free Safety
Speed Rating: 90
— Kevin Knowles, Free Safety
Speed Rating: 90
— BJ Gibson, Wide Receiver
Speed Rating: 90
— Fentrell Cypress II, Cornerback
Speed Rating: 90
