Which FSU Football Players Are The Fastest In EA Sports College Football 25?

There is plenty of speed in Tallahassee.

Dustin Lewis

College football fans are finally getting the updated virtual experience they've been waiting for with EA Sports College Football 25. No longer will gamers have to turn to 'NCAA 14' and an Xbox 360 to run up the score against FCS Northwest with random circles lining the field in Doak Campbell Stadium.

The modern feel will certainly offer some inovations with a potential learning curve. However, there's one thing that never changes - and that's speed. One of the most important attributes in real life and a MUST HAVE in a video game, speed just makes things fun and there's plenty of it in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles have 18 real-life players (and three virtually generated players) that possess a 90+ speed rating. Who are the fastest players on Florida State's roster in College Football 25?

— Malik Benson, Wide Receiver

Speed Rating: 96

— Jalen Brown, Wide Receiver

Speed Rating: 96

— Jaylin Lucas, Running Back

Speed Rating: 95

— Caziah Holmes, Running Back

Speed Rating: 95

— Camdon Frier, Wide Receiver

Speed Rating: 94

— Lawrance Toafili, Running Back

Speed Rating: 93

— Azareye'h Thomas, Cornerback

Speed Rating: 92

— Ja'Khi Douglas, Wide Receiver

Speed Rating: 92

— Omarion Cooper, Cornerback

Speed Rating: 91

— Earl Little Jr., Cornerback

Speed Rating: 91

— Cai Bates, Cornerback

Speed Rating: 91

— Conrad Hussey, Free Safety

Speed Rating: 91

— Destyn Hill, Wide Receiver

Speed Rating: 91

— Lawayne McCoy, Wide Receiver

Speed Rating: 91

— Davonte Brown, Free Safety

Speed Rating: 90

— Kevin Knowles, Free Safety

Speed Rating: 90

— BJ Gibson, Wide Receiver

Speed Rating: 90

— Fentrell Cypress II, Cornerback

Speed Rating: 90

