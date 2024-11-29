Roommates To Rivals: Luke Kromenhoek, DJ Lagway Set Up Freshman Showdown For FSU, UF
Two summers ago, Luke Kromenhoek developed into one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class. After just one season as the starting signal-caller at Benedictine Military School, the four-star prospect earned an invitation to the prestigious Elite 11 Finals. The event brings together the most touted quarterbacks from across the country in a competitive and instructional setting.
When Kromenhoek arrived in Los Angeles, he found himself rooming with five-star quarterback DJ Lagway, who was verbally committed to the Florida Gators at the time. Though future rivals, the two developed a mutual respect after they were honored for their performance during the three-day competition.
Roughly 18 months later, Kromenhoek and Lagway will take center stage in the latest edition of the Sunshine Showdown. Kromenhoek is the first true freshman to start against the Gators since 2017 and only the second since at least 1992. Lagway is the fifth UF true freshman to ever start against the Seminoles and he'll be looking for the first win.
"That was my Elite 11 roommate when we went out to California," Kromenhoek said. "They put us together, and he's a great person, a great quarterback and, you know, he's had a ton of success and, you know, just for both of us to be out there on the field I think that'd be awesome to have two true freshmen out there."
FSU head coach Mike Norvell is more than aware of the challenge that Lagway represents. He's 4-1 as a starter and leads FBS quarterbacks with a 97.3 grade on deep throws (20+ yards) this season. In total, Lagway has completed 79/135 passes (58.5%) for 1,477 yards with nine touchdowns to six interceptions while rushing 42 times for 105 yards.
"You see him as he's progressed throughout the year, he's playing with more confidence as the year's gone on. He's made some big strides throughout the course of the year," Norvell said. "He's definitely a player that you've got impressive arm talent, can throw the ball all across the field. He's done a good job of extending plays. When things break down or if he needs to be able to move, he keeps his eyes down the field and can definitely hurt you if you don't stick in your coverage. Then he's obviously athletic enough to be able to make you pay with his legs as well."
"So I think he's a very talented young man, but it's also one that's been able to play with more confidence with each rep that he's gotten in the different situations that he's found himself in. So he's playing his best ball of the year here at the end of it," Norvell continued.
On the flip side, Gators head coach Billy Napier actually offered Kromenhoek a scholarship during the recruiting process. Kromenhoek even took a visit to Florida three months after his commitment to the Seminoles. There's a lot of familiarity between both parties.
"Very talented. We worked him out here, I was very impressed with him, and we offered him a scholarship. He's very sharp, actually, a dual-threat guy in high school, played safety, was very physical, and was a good tackler," Napier said. "I mean, he's one of the more highly regarded quarterbacks in the country, I mean he's just now getting his chance and from what I see, he played really well last week, and when he's been given good opportunities he can play."
Saturday night will be just the second start of Kromenhoek's young college career. He's coming off a performance against Charleston Southern where he completed 13/20 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns along with 31 yards on the ground. Now, Kromenhoek faces a much tougher challenge but he's had this rivalry on his mind for quite some time.
"I understand how important that rivalry game is so it's always been in the back of my head, Kromenhoek said. "As it came closer, it's coming closer, obviously we want to cherish this win [against Charleston Southern] and celebrate it but tomorrow when we come ready to work, we know what we're coming to work for and it's to go win that rivalry game."
Florida State and Florida will kick off at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
