Salary Terms, Contract Details Revealed For New FSU Safeties Coach Evan Cooper
Florida State officially announced the hiring of new safeties coach Evan Cooper on December 7. Cooper joins the Seminoles after sitting out the 2024 season. He was previously the defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach at Nebraska in 2023 and has NFL experience.
On Thursday, the university fulfilled a records request submitted by NoleGameday, providing Cooper's Letter of Understanding. The agreement was signed by Cooper and Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Michael Alford on December 5.
Length Of Contract:
Cooper's contract will span two years and he will be tied to Florida State through the 2026 season.
The first year of the deal began on his official hire date, which wasn't specified in the Letter of Understanding, and lasts through February 28, 2026. The second and final year will begin on March 1, 2026, and end on February 28, 2027.
Salary:
Cooper will make significantly less money than he did at Nebraska, which could be due to him being hired solely as a safeties coach instead of a defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach. He reportedly made $670,000 in 2023 and was slated to make the same amount in 2024 before stepping away from the program.
According to the terms of his contract with FSU, Cooper will be paid $300K during the first year of his deal and $400K during the second year.
That means Cooper will make roughly $300K in 2025-26 and $400K in 2026-27.
Florida State paid defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., who will return to the staff for a third year, $700K in 2024. Surtain Sr. will make $750K in 2025.
Miscellaneous Info:
Florida State will provide Cooper with a vehicle allowance of up to $650 per month, four tickets to regular season football contests, two tickets to FSU regular season home sporting events based on flexibility, and a cell phone. The Seminoles will also provide a Nike Elite Allotment of $1250.
Cooper is being paid a $20,000 bonus for signing the contract that will cover relocation fees and other expenses. He will pay all applicable taxes on all taxable compensation and income, including but not limited to annual compensation, allowances, and bonuses; complimentary tickets; extra room at ACC/NCAA tournament games; ACC/NCAA gifts; and athletic department gifts.
