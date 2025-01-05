Second Former Florida State Defensive End Announces Transfer To FIU
Buzz is building in South Florida after FIU hired new head coach Willie Simmons away from Duke a few weeks ago. Simmons brings a strong resume to the Golden Panthers and is looking to get the program back on the right track. They've already added a pair of former Florida State defenders to help bolster the roster.
On Saturday, former FSU walk-on defensive end Dante Anderson announced his transfer to FIU. Anderson will get a chance to suit up for another FBS program while playing closer to his hometown of Miami, FL.
Anderson spent the last three years contributing as a reserve and on Florida State's scout team. He made one appearance in 2024, seeing action in the win against Charleston Southern but not recording any statistics. Anderson was a member of the ACC Championship team in 2023, appearing in five games and recording nine tackles and one tackle for loss.
The Florida native signed with the Seminoles as a four-star prospect in the 2021 class. He was a high school teammate and close friend of current FSU defensive lineman, Daniel Lyons. Anderson saw action in nine total games during his time in garnet and gold.
Anderson stands at 6-foot-3, 238 pounds and is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining. He's the second member of FSU's roster to transfer to FIU this offseason, joining fellow defensive end Lamont Green Jr. A Seminole legacy, Green Jr. departed for the Golden Panthers in late December.
The Seminoles have two scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jaden Jones, and redshirt junior Aaron Hester.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
Florida State also recently landed former Nebraska defensive end James Williams, former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray, and former Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Deamontae Diggs in the transfer portal.
