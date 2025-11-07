Inside FSU football's brand-new football-only facility, reactions pour in
The Florida State Seminoles are on the road this weekend to try to topple the Clemson Tigers as 2.5 underdogs inside Memorial Stadium. With all the buzz around FSU's 4-4 record, the ever-changing news cycle either missed or overlooked Florida State's brand new football-only facility.
Seminoles Move into State of the Art Complex
FSU moved into its brand-new 150,000-square-foot facility in October, which was conceived as a part of a larger $265 million renovation to Doak Campbell Stadium. The 'Noles have been shy to show off the project, but released footage on Friday detailing the players' reactions.
“It’s one of none from what I’ve seen. In college football, schools get buildings each and every year. So, right now we have the best building in college football," defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain, Sr. said of the facility.
Players Embrace New Facility as a Legacy Built by Those Before Them
Players have raved about the facility, noting their gratitude for the opportunity to be the first team to reap the benefits of their new football headquarters.
"If anything, it makes us go harder. Because we know the guys who came before us, they paved the way for us," Safety KJ Kirkland said as he laughed about trying out the new hydrotherapy room.
Kirkland joked that it was like a car wash for players, but was appreciative.
"They allowed us to get this new facility. We, as the current team, just have to uphold that standard, uphold that legacy of the names before us that came before us, and put the work forth into making this thing possible."
FSU head coach Mike Norvell echoed those sentiments, saying that the facility represents both past and present players' commitment to success.
“That’s a state-of-the-art first-class facility that this program deserves," Norvell said. "This program deserves it because of all those that have come before them, and ultimately, each individual. We’ve got to earn that on a daily basis by what we’re willing to give and who we’re pushing and aspiring to be.”
The Seminoles will return to their new facilities ahead of their November 15 matchup against Virginia Tech. If you're ever on Stadium Drive in Tallahassee, Florida, you'll definitely notice a change to the practice fields near Doak Campbell Stadium.
