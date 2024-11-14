Seven Potential Candidates For Florida State's Next Defensive Coordinator
Florida State's defense has taken a massive step back in 2024. After attaching a major financial commitment to defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles made the difficult decision to search for new leadership on that side of the ball. The unit ranks No. 99 in total defense, No. 114 in rushing defense, and 119th in third-down defense.
FSU's defense struggled situationally and couldn't force a turnover to save its life this year. Norvell will be looking for a candidate who can flip the Seminoles back in the right direction swiftly while being a positive for the program on the recruiting trail.
Despite the failures in Tallahassee this season, the brand and opportunity to bring Florida State back could be alluring to potential candidates. Here are seven names that have caught our eye early in the coaching search.
— Scott Symons, SMU DC/Safeties
Symons is the only coach on this list with a direct tie to Norvell after working as the inside linebackers coach at Memphis in 2018. Since the last time the two have crossed paths, Symons has added six years of experience as a defensive coordinator under his belt. He spent three seasons at Liberty and is currently in his third year at SMU. The Mustangs are 8-1 and the only ACC team still undefeated in conference play (5-0).
A large part of that is due to their production on the defensive side of the ball under Symons's hand. SMU is only allowing 341 yards per game (tied for No. 46 in the country) and 4.83 yards per play (tied for No. 19) while surrendering 21.8 points per game (tied for No. 38). The Mustangs are also ranked second in the FBS with four defensive touchdowns in nine games. FSU has created four total defensive touchdowns since 2021.
Outside of his FBS experience, Symons was the defensive coordinator at Arkansas Tech and West Georgia. His regional ties to the southeast could be useful on the recruiting trail.
— Chris Hampton, Oregon Co-DC/DBs Coach
Hampton is in his second season as the co-defensive coordinator at Oregon and he's proven himself worthy of a shot to lead a P4 program. He's got 17 years of experience coaching at the college level, including two years as the defensive coordinator at Tulane in 2021-22. Hampton has done most of his work in the secondary as he's served as the defensive backs coach at Central Arkansas (2011), McNeese State (2012-15), Tulane (2016-19), and Duke (2020).
Through ten games, Oregon is allowing 293.5 yards per game (No. 9 in FBS) and 16 points per game (No. 9). Another positive is that he's recruited well in his two years with the Ducks. Hampton has been listed as the primary recruiter for five blue-chip signees or commitments at Oregon, including five-star safety Trey McNutt, top-50 cornerback Dorian Brew, top-100 safety Aaron Flowers, and top-100 cornerback Brandon Finney.
It wasn't that long ago when Oregon head coach Dan Lanning came into Tallahassee and plucked away Kenny Dillingham to be his offensive coordinator. The move worked out for all parties involved at the time. Now, there's a chance for Norvell to return the favor and provide an upgrade for the Seminoles in the form of Hampton. He's being paid over $1 million this season.
— Travis Williams, Arkansas DC
Speaking of recruiters, there might not be many coaches who are better in that category across the nation than Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams. He's shown a proven ability to connect with and sign high-profile prospects, evidenced by the 16 blue-chip recruits he's credited with landing during his career. The Razorbacks haven't been very productive on defense this year but a season ago they held teams to the program's lowest average per game in nearly a decade.
Williams has plenty of experience in the SEC. Outside of his two years at Arkansas, he previously spent six years at Auburn in various roles. He served as linebackers coach for the last four years of his tenure with the Tigers and added co-defensive coordinator duties in his final two seasons. Williams followed Gus Malzahn to UCF and was the defensive coordinator for two years before joining the Razorbacks.
Considering his ties to the southeast and Arkansas's overall struggles this year, Williams may be an attainable target who could instantly boost recruiting results. He's making $1.175 million in 2024.
— Jim Leonard, Denver Broncos DB/Pass Game Coach
Curiously enough, Norvell hinted at NFL interest in Florida State's open coaching jobs when speaking publicly about the changes on Monday. One name to watch in that circle may be Denver Broncos defensive backs coach and pass game coach, Jim Leonhard. After spending eight years at the college level working in the Big Ten, he's back in the NFL, coaching for one of the seven teams he had a stint with as a player.
It would probably take a special offer to pull him away from the Broncos but the juice could be worth the squeeze. Leonard fielded some of the top defenses in the country during his seven years at Wisconsin, including six years where he served as the defensive coordinator. He was also the interim head coach for the Badgers for a period in 2022. Leonard moved on following the coaching change, spending one season as a defensive analyst at Illinois.
Basically the entirety of his coaching career has spanned in the midwest. FSU would have to give Leonhard a good reason to leave the NFL and start recruiting again.
— Derek Nicholson, Miami Co-DC/LBs Coach
Nicholson is probably a name that rings a bell for some Florida State fans and that's because he played linebacker for the Seminoles from 2005-08. He recorded 207 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, two sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns in Tallahassee. Since his playing career wrapped up, Nicholson has earned over a decade of coaching experience at the college level at just 37 years old.
After cutting his teeth at Akron (LBs - 2013), Louisville (OLB/DEs - 2014), and Alcorn State (DL - 2015), Nicholson spent four years at Southern Miss. He coached defensive line for the first two years before being promoted to co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach during his last two seasons with the Golden Eagles. Nicholson returned to Louisville for a second stint as a linebackers coach before being hired by Mario Cristobal at Miami in 2023.
Following just one season with the Hurricanes, Nicholson was elevated to co-defensive coordinator while continuing to serve as linebackers coach. He's guided Francisco Mauigoa and Wesley Bissainthe to two consecutive productive years. Nicholson has landed a blue-chip recruit in three straight recruiting classes with all three coming from the state of Florida. He hasn't handled a defense by himself yet but has shown promising signs that he would be able to make the leap.
— Brad White, Kentucky DC/LBs Coach
White, unlike most of the coaches on this list, has been at his current stop for quite some time. He's coached at Kentucky for the last seven years and has held defensive coordinator duties since 2019. White has experience building a top defense in arguably the toughest conference in the entire country. His unit has ranked in the top 45 of the nation for six straight years. That's impressive considering the Wildcats are typically competing against some of the most talented teams in the country each weekend.
Kentucky is allowing 328.9 yards per game (No. 33 in FBS) and 20.8 points per game (No. 30) this season. The Wildcats were even better last year, ranking second in the SEC and No. 17 in the nation in yards per game while also forcing 18 turnovers in 13 games. White isn't necessarily as proven on the recruiting trail but he has been credited with five blue-chip prospects, including top-100 draft pick Trevin Wallace. He also helped develop current Jacksonville Jaguars star Josh Allen.
Prior to his time at Kentucky, White worked for the Indianapolis Colts in a variety of roles over six years, including as outside linebackers coach from 2015-17. He got his start in the profession at Wake Forest, his alma mater, and has had stints at Murray State and Air Force. White is making $1.6 million in 2024, 200K less than the average annual salary FSU committed to Adam Fuller.
— Tyler Santucci, Georgia Tech DC/LBs Coach
Despite being just 36 years old, Santucci has already coached for 15 years at the college level, including the last six as a position coach or coordinator in the P4. He worked under former FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M from 2020-22 as linebackers coach. Santucci was co-defensive coordinator for the Aggies during his final year with the program.
A Browles Award nominee in 2023, Santucci led a Duke defense that allowed just 19 points per game, which ranked first in the ACC and top-20 in the country. He's continued to develop a quality product in his first year at Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are surrendering 334.6 yards per game (No. 37 in FBS) and 21.9 points per game (No. 41). Santucci is coming off an upset win over Miami where he saw his unit holding Cam Ward and the Hurricanes' high-powered offense to a season-low 23 points.
His prowess as a recruiter remains to be seen but he does have the SEC experience to lean on. Santucci is reportedly making $600K this year.
