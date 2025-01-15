Seven Returning Players On FSU Football's Roster Switching Numbers For 2025 Season
Spring cleaning is in full effect in Tallahassee with the calendar flipping to 2025. The Seminoles are looking to put the past behind them with a revamped coaching staff and plenty of new faces on the roster.
Earlier today, FSU updated its roster to include the 31 incoming high school/JUCO signees and transfers who enrolled in January. Nearly the entire #Tribe25 class will have the luxury of going through winter conditioning, the Tour of Duty, and spring practice to acclimate to how the Seminoles operate.
READ MORE: Jersey Numbers, Initial Measurements Released For FSU Football's Newcomers
There are also a few players returning to Florida State who will be switching numbers this offseason.
Seven Returning Players Donning New Numbers In 2025
Redshirt Sophomore DB Edwin Joseph: No. 33 to No. 3
Redshirt Senior RB Roydell Williams: No. 24 to No. 5
Sophomore WR Lawayne McCoy: No. 15 to No. 7
Sophomore WR BJ Gibson: No. 80 to No. 10
Redshirt Sophomore DB Ja'Bril Rawls: No. 30 to No. 11
Redshirt Freshman QB Trever Jackson: No. 10 to No. 16
Redshirt Freshman LB Jayden Parrish: No. 55 to No. 36
Who Wore These Numbers Last Year And Where Are They Now?
3 - Redshirt Senior DB Kevin Knowles II (graduated)
5 - Redshirt Senior WR Deuce Spann (transferred to Pittsburgh)
7 - Redshirt Sophomore WR Destyn Hill (transferred to LSU)
10 - Redshirt Senior WR Malik Benson (transferred to Oregon)
11 - Redshirt Senior DE Patrick Payton (transferred to LSU)
16 - Walk-On QB Dylan McNamara (transferred)
36 - N/A
Information About Florida State's Offseason Program
The Seminoles have already begun their winter conditioning workouts and will hold their first Tour of Duty on Friday. Florida State will put in about eight weeks of work leading up to spring practice.
FSU is slated to have 15 practices in the spring. The Seminoles will not host their annual spring showcase in April due to ongoing renovations to Doak Campbell Stadium. The iconic venue will look a lot different when the program kicks off its 2025 schedule against Alabama in August.
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'