Social media explodes after Florida State’s historic win over East Texas A&M
Going into the second week of the college football season, the Florida State Seminoles were all business in preparing for their next opponent as the fans continued to celebrate the week one victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Throughout the week, the coaching staff made it clear the team still had work to do, despite the dominant 31-17 win over the Tide. In an effort to continue improving this season, the Seminoles followed up one dominant victory with another, winning their second game of the season by a record-tying 74 points in a 77-3 victory over the East Texas A&M Lions.
In the win, Florida State produced 729 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns, with three different players throwing touchdown passes, five different players receiving touchdown passes, and four different players running the ball into the end zone.
While their second game of the season may not have been perfect, the game showcased the depth of the team, with head coach Mike Norvell saying that nearly 90 players took the field donning the garnet and gold.
As the Seminoles head into the bye week, the FSU Football community celebrates the big plays, highlights, and the emotional moments in the historic win in Tallahassee, sharing their reactions and thoughts on social media.
