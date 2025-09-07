Nole Gameday

Social media explodes after Florida State’s historic win over East Texas A&M

Fans continue to celebrate as the Seminoles are 2-0 to start the 2025 season.

Robert Malcom

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the East Texas A&M Lions during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the East Texas A&M Lions during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Going into the second week of the college football season, the Florida State Seminoles were all business in preparing for their next opponent as the fans continued to celebrate the week one victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Throughout the week, the coaching staff made it clear the team still had work to do, despite the dominant 31-17 win over the Tide. In an effort to continue improving this season, the Seminoles followed up one dominant victory with another, winning their second game of the season by a record-tying 74 points in a 77-3 victory over the East Texas A&M Lions.

In the win, Florida State produced 729 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns, with three different players throwing touchdown passes, five different players receiving touchdown passes, and four different players running the ball into the end zone.

READ MORE: 32 notes to remember from FSU football's 77-3 victory

While their second game of the season may not have been perfect, the game showcased the depth of the team, with head coach Mike Norvell saying that nearly 90 players took the field donning the garnet and gold.

As the Seminoles head into the bye week, the FSU Football community celebrates the big plays, highlights, and the emotional moments in the historic win in Tallahassee, sharing their reactions and thoughts on social media.

Reactions Below

Duce Robinon Catch
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a touchdown during the first half against the East Texas A&M at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State Defensive Line Coach Terrance Knighton Shares a Message After a Dominant Defensive Performance

1993 National Champion and Former FSU Star Linebacker Peter Boulware Shares an Interesting Observation Following the Game

2013 FSU Football National Champion Freddie Stevenson Shares What Impressed Him the Most In Florida State's Blowout Win

Former Seminole Defensive Tackle and 2013 National Champion Jacobbi McDaniel Shares a Message to the Team After the Win

2013 National Champion and Former FSU Defensive Tackle Nile Lawrence-Stample Highlights the 2025 FSU Football Team's Strengths

More Fan Reactions Below

READ MORE: FSU football surging in national conversation following Alabama stomping

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Robert Malcom
ROBERT MALCOM

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football