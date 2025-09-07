32 notes to remember from FSU football's 77-3 victory
Notes on performances, starters, and career stats for the Seminoles.
In this story:
Florida State led from beginning to end in a 77-3 triump over East Texas A&M. The Seminoles were able to get their starters out early and go deep into the roster as 90 different players saw at least one snap.
Here are 32 notes surrounding various data-points from the game.
READ MORE: No. 14 Florida State football decimates East Texas A&M, 77-3
Stats To Remember From FSU's Win Over East Texas A&M
- No. 14 Florida State improved to 2-0 Saturday with a 77-3 win over East Texas A&M. The 74-point margin of victory and 11 touchdowns matched a school record and the 77 points tied for the 2nd-most in program history.
- FSU scored touchdowns on its first 10 drives, including all seven in the first half. FSU's 416 total yards in the first half are the most in the country this season and the 10 consecutive touchdown drives to begin the game are a school record.
- Florida State's 729 total yards were the Seminoles' most since totaling 771 vs. Clemson in 2000.
- FSU passed for 368 yards and ran for 361 yards, the first time since 1995 at Syracuse that FSU had 351 rushing and 446 passing yards in the same game. The last time any team rushed and passed for 350 yards in the same game was in 2020 when Kent State recorded 390 rushing yards and 360 passing yards vs. Akron.
- FSU accounted for six passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns, FSU's first time with five rush and five pass TD in a game since 1995. The last time any team did it was LSU and Toledo on Sept. 9, 2023.
- The last time FSU had 230 rushing yards and 4+ rushing touchdowns in consecutive games was against Nevada and Bethune-Cookman in 2013.
- Florida State's 28 points in the second quarter were the most in a quarter since scoring 28 vs. UMass in the first quarter in 2021. FSU has scored in each quarter this season and 10 consecutive dating to 2024, the Noles' longest streak since 2022-23 (19).
- FSU improved to 28-1 under head coach Mike Norvell when scoring 30+ points and 19-2 when allowing fewer than 20 points.
- Defensive coordinator Tony White has now held opponents to 20 or fewer points 17 times in 26 games since the start of the 2023 season. White-led teams have not allowed a rushing touchdown at home in nine consecutive games.
- Quarterback Tommy Castellanos was 8-for-11 for 237 yards and three touchdowns. He led FSU to six touchdowns on its first six drives before being replaced late in the second quarter. » Castellanos connected with Duce Robinson for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter, part of Robinson's 173-yard day. Robinson's 82-yard TD catch was FSU's longest completion since a 91-yard touchdown score in the 2019 Sun Bowl. It was the longest career pass for Castellanos and the longest reception for Robinson.
- Castellanos and Robinson also teamed up for a 42-yard touchdown that gave FSU a three-score lead. Robinson's 173 receiving yards - all in the first half - were the most for a Seminole since Johnny Wilson's 202 vs. Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl. The 173 yards in a half and 160 yards in a quarter are both the most for a Seminole this century. Saturday was Robinson's first career multi-TD game.
- Castellanos surpassed 4,000 career passing yards in the first quarter and will enter the Kent State contest with 4,078 in his career.
- Running back Gavin Sawchuk accounted for three touchdowns in the first half - two 1-yard touchdown runs and a 53-yard reception. The three total touchdowns ties a career high and his 53-yard reception was a career long. Sawchuk leads FSU with four touchdowns this season.
- Earl Little Jr. and Jerry Wilson had first-half interceptions, FSU's first takeaways of the season. It was FSU's first multi-interception game since 2022 against Miami.
- Little's interception was the first of his career; Wilson's was his sixth career interception and first as a Seminole.
- Wide receiver Micahi Danzy had a 53-yard rushing touchdown, his second rushing touchdown in as many games. It was the longest play of the redshirt freshman's career.
- Florida State scored seven touchdowns of 35 yards or longer: passes of 82, 53, 43, 42 and 35 yards and two 53-yard runs.
- Freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs started his second straight game to begin his career. Boggs' three-yard TD catch was his first career reception.
- Boggs' touchdown came from fellow true freshman Kevin Sperry. Sperry finished 4-for-5 in his first career appearance and added a second touchdown pass to true freshman Ousmane Kromah. Kromah's 43-yard touchdown was his first career touchdown.
- Tight end Amaree Williams made his first career start. He caught a 35-yard pass from Brock Glenn for a touchdown in the second half, Williams' first reception and Glenn's first pass of the season. It was Williams' longest career reception. Glenn went 3-for-3 in the game.
- Quarterback Michael Grant completed his first career pass attempt, a 14-yard gain to Teriq Mallory on fourth down. Mallory's catch was the first of his career.
- In total, FSU had 13 players rush the ball and 11 players catch a pass.
- Florida State had 90 players appear in Saturday's game, including 17 true freshmen and 18 players who made their collegiate debut.
- FSU's defense held East Texas A&M to 197 total yards. The 532-yard margin between the teams was FSU's 3rd-largest since 2000.
- Florida State had 3.0 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss against ETAMU. FSU has recorded at least 5.0 TFL in 13 consecutive games, the Noles' longest streak since a school-record 42-game stretch from Nov. 8, 2003 to Nov. 25, 2006.
- Running back Samuel Singleton Jr. led Florida State with 82 rushing yards on just four carries, capped by a career-long 53-yard touchdown run.
- Kicker Jake Weinberg converted all 10 point-after tries to remain perfect for his career - 15 PAT, 2 field goals. All eight of his kickoffs went for touchbacks; for his career, Weinberg's first 16 kickoffs have been touchbacks.
- Freshman Brunno Reus made FSU's final extra point in his first career appearance. He had four kickoffs for touchbacks, including an 80-yarder.
- As a team, Florida State has made 129 consecutive PAT dating to 2022.
- FSU was 3-for-3 on fourth down and is now 5-for-5 on fourth down to begin the season.
- Tight end Amaree Williams and defensive end Jayson Jenkins made their first career starts. Running back Sawchuk made his first start as a Seminole and defensive back Quindarrius Jones made his first start of the season.
- The following players made their FSU debut: Gavin Blackwell, Kevin Sperry, Michael Grant, Shamar Arnoux, Gavin Markey, Jamari Howard, Max Redmon, Zae Thomas, Jarvis Boatwright Jr., Jeremiah Johnson, Antonio Cromartie Jr., Jayden Parrish, Ethan Post, Brunno Reus, Gav Holman, Luke Douglas, Ashton Bracewell, Chavez Thompson, Manasse Itete, Josh Raymond, Teriq Mallory, Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Camdon Frier, Greyson Labiad, Tyeland Coleman and Tylon Lee.
*Notes via FSU Athletics
READ MORE: FSU football surging in national conversation following Alabama stomping
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
Published |Modified