Standout Georgia Southern Linebacker Transfer To Visit Florida State
Florida State will open 2025 with multiple transfers visiting campus. The Seminoles remain in constant pursuit of upgrades to their roster with the offseason well underway.
After picking up an offer from FSU over the weekend, Georgia Southern linebacker transfer Marques Watson-Trent has quickly set up a trip to Tallahassee. He'll be on campus starting on New Year's Day.
Watson-Trent entered the portal earlier in December after five years at Georgia Southern. In 2024, he was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 120 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a pass deflection. Watson-Trent reached 10+ tackles in seven games, including a pair of contests where he posted 14 total tackles.
The Pennsylvania native has recorded 100+ tackles in three consecutive seasons. Over the past three years, he's appeared in 38 games, making 36 starts, and totaled 356 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, six sacks, six forced fumbles, six pass deflections, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Watson-Trent is a two-time first-team All-Sun Belt selection and also holds a second-team All-Sun Belt selection. He's earned over 2,500 snaps at the FBS level and posted a career-best 80.7 PFF grade this season. That number would've ranked higher than any defender on FSU's roster.
The 5-foot-11, 225-pound linebacker has one season of eligibility remaining. Outside of Florida State, he's reported offers from Nebraska, West Virginia, and Memphis.
Florida State has five scholarship linebackers eligible to return in 2025; redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr., junior Blake Nichelson, junior Justin Cryer, redshirt freshman Jayden Parrish, and redshirt freshman Timir Hickman-Collins.
FSU signed three-star Ethan Pritchard during the Early Signing Period and landed Nebraska linebacker transfer Stefon Thompson.
