Standout WR Duce Robinson confident in Florida State’s offensive firepower
With the 2025 season opener for the Florida State Seminoles officially less than a month away, summer workouts have come to a halt and transitioned into fall camp. This is the time to fine-tune all the work that has been put in over the course of the past seven months and ensure a seamless football team takes the field come August 30th.
Throughout the offseason, there has been a consistent message being sent from Florida State: 2024 is in the past, and the program has since moved on. With two new coordinators, and four new position coaches joining the program, as well as nearly half of the roster being newcomers to FSU, either having transfered in or signing out of high school, it is clear that this team is going to be different than what we have seen in recent years.
READ MORE: Highly-touted FSU freshman drawing early praise from coaching staff
Junior wide receiver Duce Robinson is one of those newcomers, having joined the program in January after spending his first two seasons at the University of Southern California as a dual athlete playing football and baseball. Robinson spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice and gave some insight as to how things are looking for the 'Noles leading up to the season.
"It was fantastic, it was so much fun being able to get back out there with the guys, just being able to compete and play football again. It can be hard in the summer sometimes, you're just working out every day, it gets super repetitive, and you can start to lose track of what you're doing it for," Robinson said.
"But when you get towards the end and now that we're back in camp, it really reminds you and grounds you in, like football is really really fun. Competition is really really fun, and being out there with your brothers is really fun, so it was a really great day overall."
Fixing the offense was a major priority for Mike Norvell and his squad following the 2024 season, where they had just 19 offensive touchdowns and were only able to put more than two touchdowns on the board in one game. Robinson didn't shy away from praising the offense after day one of fall camp, mentioning that the potential he saw when he arrived has only grown since.
"I'm even more excited about our offensive potential now as opposed to when I got here. When you come here, you're always hoping for the best, but in the back of your mind you're thinking, maybe this just is recruiting talk, I'm not exactly sure how I might be used or how I might line up with the guys next to me, or who I even have next to me," Robinson said.
"You're just making a lot of really hopeful guesses, but being here, seeing the talent that we have, the players that I have around me, being in the offense that we run, I think our ceiling is incredibly high," Robinson said.
"Obviously we have to do everything in our capability to get to that ceiling and continue to push that ceiling," Robinson added. "But I really do believe that if we do this right, and if we continue stacking days, and growing, and pushing, each other and competing, I think we have the chance to do some really really fun things as a football team."
The Florida State Seminoles will face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, August 30th in Doak Campbell Stadium to kick off the 2025 season. This marks the first time since 2017 the two teams have faced off, and the first time the Crimson Tide and Seminoles will face off in Tallahassee. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok