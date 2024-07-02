Former FSU Football Star Braden Fiske Talks 'Big Surprise' After Drafted by LA Rams
Former Florida State star defensive tackle Braden Fiske had a long journey to the NFL. Coming from Western Michigan, he was the No. 2 transfer prospect in 2022 and made a name for himself on the national stage with the Seminoles, recording 43 tackles, six sacks, and nine tackles for loss, along with a dominant showing at the NFL Combine. He ranked third among all defensive tackles at the combine and was eventually drafted No. 39 overall by the LA Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft along with teammate Jared Verse who went at No. 19.
The draft can be a tricky process with many twists and turns for both players and coaches waiting for an opportunity to draft or become the next big star in the professional ranks.
The Rams moved up in the second round by trading with the Carolina Panthers to select Fiske and in an exclusive interview with Forbes.com, Fiske said he was just as surprised as anyone else that he was drafted so early, although, ranking first in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and 20-yard shuttle at the combine definitely turned some heads.
"I was definitely surprised," Fiske said. "Because I've talked about it many times in the pre-draft process, every team kind of plays their cards differently of how they show interest, the way that they recruit you, how they get to know you, how they kind of do their background checks on you. I didn't really do anything with the Rams, hadn't really heard much from them, hadn't really talked to any of them at the All-Star games or the Combine."
Fiske signed a deal with the Rams that includes $7.6 million fully guaranteed, with $3.7 million as a signing bonus. The contract spans four years, totaling $9.4 million. It's a considerable increase from the money he was receiving from his Name Image and Likeness (NIL) and he feels that his situation couldn't be a better one.
"When it did happen, it was a big surprise to me," Fiske continued. "I wasn't expecting the Rams – because they didn't have a selection until a few picks later – but they jumped up and got me and I couldn't be in a better situation. Where I'm at now with this coaching staff, this is probably the best situation I could have been put in."
Watch for Fiske and Verse next season in the NFC West as they kick off on August 11 preseason against the Dallas Cowboys.
