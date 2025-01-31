‘The intensity that they come with’ ... Linebacker Elijah Herring on why he chose FSU
Florida State currently has the No. 7 transfer class in the country after zealously hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal in order to rebound from a 2-10 season last year. All transfers are on campus doing introductory interviews to meet with the media and speak to the fans about their vision for what is to come.
Memphis transfer linebacker Elijah Herring spoke on Wednesday about his decision to take his talents to Tallahassee, FL, why he chose Florida State, and what new defensive coordinator Tony White has in store.
"Just the culture here. Just how proudly they spoke of FSU and how they want to put it back on top, build the program up," Herring said of his decision. "And Coach White—just his aggressiveness on defense and the way he thinks of the game, how he tries to use his guys, uses everybody on the field, to make plays."
There were significant staff changes in the offseason, one of which was shifting special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach John Papuchis to linebackers, a spot left vacant after the coaching overhaul. Herring added that the staff's intensity about improvement has been evident in every aspect of their approach.
"Just the intensity that they come with—Coach Norvell is coming with a high intensity this year. He wants things to change," Herring continued. "Just day by day. One percent better and just focus on you and focus on the guys and how you can make yourself and them better."
Herring has spent three years at the collegiate level—one at Memphis and two at Tennessee. He's played in 37 games and tallied 151 tackles, 15 for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and six sacks. He will be reuniting with a former teammate, Tennessee transfer edge defender Jayson Jenkins, with the Seminoles. Herring commented on Jenkins' potential and his progress throughout his career. Jenkins had four tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble a season ago and has a high ceiling in Florida State's new defensive scheme.
"We seen that the first day Jayson stepped on campus. He was really a raw, uncut player, but he's a Jersey guy, so I imagine he was bigger than everybody out there," Herring said. "So we watched his film, we was like, 'Bro, you can be good, you just got to tap into some stuff and just, you know, just listen and develop.' And day by day, Jason got better and better and better, just kept working on his craft. So we know that the sky's the limit for Jason."
Watch for Herring and the rest of #Tribe25 as they gear up for their season opener on August 30 against Alabama.
