'The Shadow of a Giant' ... FSU DL Coach Terrance Knighton Honored to Fill Odell Haggins' Shoes
Defensive line coach Terrance "Pot Roast" Knighton walked up to the podium inside the Moore Athletic Center with a humbled attitude and respect, considering the shoes he will be filling heading into the 2025 season. Those shoes and "shadow of a giant," as Knighton described it, are that of long-tenured assistant and associate head coach Odell Haggins, who is a legend in Florida State lore and is highly regarded in the coaching community.
Haggins moved to an off-the-field role to focus on being the associate head coach in the offseason, and the 'Noles brought in a trio of defensive coaches from Nebraska, one of them being Knighton.
"It’s an honor to be here. I’m walking in the shadow of a giant, coach Odell, rightfully so. Great man, one of the Mount Rushmore of D-line coaches, and I just want to say to him and his family, thank you so much for this opportunity," Knighton said to the media on Tuesday. "He’s done a great job, and I’ve watched in my short career. I’m looking forward to working with him."
Haggins played and coached for Florida State and will be entering his 31st season on staff. Haggins has put countless players in the NFL and developed plenty of young men, and Knighton said he wants to continue that tradition. Alongside athletic ability, "Pot Roast" said that the first thing he looks for in a player is respect.
"First and foremost, for me, I look for great young men who are respectable, right? They respect people around them; they respect their elders because if you’re not going to listen to Mom and Dad, you’re not going to listen to me," Knighton continued. "So, I want the right young men in the program that are going to do the right things."
The 38-year-old coach out of Hartford, CT, has quickly built up a respectable coaching acumen. He was drafted in 2009, and after a seven-year NFL career, he's had stops at Wagner, the Carolina Panthers, and recently was a part of top-20 defenses over the last two seasons at Nebraska.
Alongside respect, Knighton wants an attacking and tough mindset with a drive to compete every day in his players.
"It all starts with a mentality—an attacking attitude, a mindset, a big dog mindset. I want tough guys. I want guys that go out and compete," Knighton continued. "But it all starts with a mentality. If you have the mentality that you’re going to attack every single day as hard as you can, that you’re coming out there with that attitude, then that’s where it begins."
Florida State also brought over former Nebraska coordinator Tony White in the offseason, who runs a 3-3-5 defensive scheme, which is different from the 4-2-5 formations that FSU fans have seen a lot in recent years. Knighton said that his style up front is going to be a constant attack and he looks forward to implementing it as the 2025 offseason approaches.
"The playing style up front—we’re going to be attacking, we’re going to be vertical, we’re going to be in the backfield, and we’re going to stop the run on the way to the quarterback. So we’re going to be attacking up front, and I look forward to coaching these guys."
Knighton elaborates on his vision for the defensive line moving forward in his full interview below.
