This FSU football newcomer may hold the key to a special season
Florida State rebuilt its roster through the NCAA Transfer Portal and prep ranks this offseason. With a new-look team and coaching staff, the Seminoles are looking to put themselves in a position to bounce back following a disappointing 2-10 campaign.
There's plenty of excitement surrounding multiple incoming players. However, few have the experience in defensive coordinator Tony White's 3-3-5 scheme as redshirt junior defensive end James Williams.
After playing at Nebraska for the last two seasons, Williams followed White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton to Tallahassee.
A former JUCO product who walked on with the Cornhuskers after impressing Knighton at a summer camp, Williams has taken the hard road at the college level. He's someone who puts in the work and steps on the field with a certain level of physicality.
Williams put on nearly ten pounds of muscle this offseason as he tries to go from a pass-rushing specialist to an every-down defensive end.
Ahead of the 2025 season, Williams is gaining national recognition. He was named as Florida State's top newcomer, per Lindy's Sports.
"A pure pass rusher at Nebraska, Williams had seven sacks in 16 games. Williams added 20 pounds and now checks in at 262 pounds as he seeks to defend the run as well as he rushes the passer off the edge. Williams also has extensive experience in the new 3-3-5 defense, which often also features a four-man front, and has mentored younger Seminoles."
Last year, Williams recorded 14 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. He finished second on Nebraska in sacks despite playing just 188 snaps off the bench. Williams recorded two sacks in back-to-back games against Purdue and Rutgers.
Williams has stepped into a leadership role at Florida State and is primed to be one of the faces of the defense.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 at 3:30 p.m. - vs. Alabama (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 at 12:00 p.m. - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)
Week 5: Friday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 at 10:30 p.m. - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
