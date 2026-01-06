FSU football lands experienced quarterback from college football transfer portal

Florida State's pursuit of a quarterback has led the Seminoles in different directions over the last few days.

Originally linked to Colton Joseph and Anthony Colandria, FSU also kicked the tires on DJ Lagway and Ashton Daniels. Joseph has since committed to Wisconsin, while Colandria, Lagway, and Daniels all visited Tallahassee.

Colandria and Lagway still intend to check out other schools following their trips to Florida State. Potentially, the price tag for both players was out of the Seminoles' range, that much is still to be determined.

Regardless, FSU has added a quarterback to its transfer class, and it's probably not the player fans were hoping for.

Former Auburn QB Ashton Daniels Commits to FSU

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 17-6. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Auburn senior quarterback transfer Ashton Daniels announced his commitment to Florida State. Daniels was on campus on Monday, spending an ample amount of time around offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker.

It's unclear if Daniels will be the only portal quarterback in FSU's #Tribe26 class. If so, that makes the situation surrounding the Seminoles even more perilous entering 2026. Daniels has a lot of experience, but he hasn't exactly been consistent.

BREAKING: Auburn transfer QB Ashton Daniels has Committed to Florida State, he tells @On3Sports



In the 4 games he played this season, Daniels totaled 1,077 yards and 5 TDs



He’ll have 1 year of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/5IIhgyBzp3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2026

In 2025, Daniels spent most of the season as a backup at Auburn. He appeared in four games, starting in three contests down the stretch. Daniels completed 68/119 passes for 797 yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions while rushing 63 times for 280 yards and two more scores.

Daniels finished 0-3 as a starter, with all of those defeats coming by one possession. In the regular-season finale loss to Alabama, he completed 18/39 passes for 259 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Daniels rushed for 108 yards against the Crimson Tide. He earned a redshirt since he only played in four games.

A three-star prospect in the 2022 class, Daniels began his college career at Stanford. He entered the starting lineup as a sophomore. From 2023-24, Daniels appeared in 23 games, starting in 20 of those contests.

During his three seasons with the Cardinal, Daniels completed 366/602 passes for 3,986 yards with 21 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. He added 282 carries for 1,117 yards and nine more scores.

The 6-foot-2, 219-pound quarterback will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Daniels joins a quarterback room that includes redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry and incoming four-star Jaden O'Neil.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

