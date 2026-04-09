This Is Quietly Stabilizing FSU Football's Quarterback Battle

TALLAHASSEE — Much of the talk surrounding the Florida State Seminoles has been about who will be taking reps under center this fall. As the battle between Ashton Daniels and Kevin Sperry continues to unfold, a lot of either quarterback's success will largely rely on who is in charge of keeping them upright as the season wears on.

The Seminoles replaced every starter up front from a year ago and brought in transfers like Chimdia Nwaiwu, Xavier Chaplin, Paul Bowling, Nate Pabst, and Bradyn Joiner to help bolster the ranks of developing underclassmen.

Florida State Continues Sorting Through Its Best Five Up Front

Andre Otto | Instagram.com

FSU promoted wide receivers coach Tim Harris, Jr., to offensive coordinator in the offseason, and he will help lead an offense set on a rebound year. Harris met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the offense's progression throughout spring and pointed out the leadership that has already shown this spring through 11 practices.

“That group right there is doing a really good job of showing leadership and understanding because you know you got groups in there and they're going from one quarterback to the other," Harris said. "So for those guys, they want to do the best job that they can to give those guys a chance to show their best.”

FSU has no easy slate ahead of them, kicking game two off on the road against Alabama, and faces multiple teams on the road who will be in ACC and College Football Playoff contention. The entire offense will need depth and leadership in the trenches. Harris knows the challenge, especially with the influx of transfers coming in. Harris believes second-year OL coach Herb Hand is doing a good job of finding where the pieces fit.

"When you're trying to get five guys to play at a very high level, it's always a challenge because they have to work together," Harris continued. "Coach Hand does a great job of just putting guys in different positions because, you know, with an offensive lineman, you always want to have your best five out there no matter what comes up."

FSU’s Offensive Line Is Helping Stabilize the Quarterback Battle

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry (9) warms up before a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

As Florida State continues to evaluate its quarterback competition this spring, the Seminoles’ offensive line has helped provide a steady presence up front this spring while also setting the tone for the offense behind the scenes.

"You look at that unit as the offensive line," Harris said. "We had a moment after a scrimmage the other day where we had a couple of our offensive linemen stand up to the unit and speak about rallying behind the quarterbacks that are part of this competition because they know how important it is for both of these guys.”

The Seminoles have four practices remaining before breaking into summer workouts. Florida State may not yet have a clear answer at quarterback, but the foundation being built up front could ultimately determine how far the Seminoles go in 2026.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.