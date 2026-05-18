Recently Offered OL Headed to SEC over Florida State Seminoles Football
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The Florida State Seminoles are fading quickly on the recruiting trail.
With other programs surging and stacking up their classes, the Seminoles find themselves falling behind. In fact, #Tribe27 has dropped outside of the top-45 in the country, and there's no telling when or if head coach Mike Norvell will be able to right the ship.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles Football Checks In With Top RB Target Before Official Visit
Florida State's offensive line was one of the only bright spots during the 2025 season. However, all five starters graduated at the conclusion of the campaign, leaving position coach Herb Hand back at square one.
So far, the Seminoles have yet to add a pledge in the trenches to their 2027 class.
Three-Star OL Chooses Vanderbilt After Recent FSU Offer
At the end of April, Hand was in Tennessee to extend an offer to three-star offensive tackle Luke Burger.
Despite aspirations to get Burger to Tallahassee for an official visit, the rising senior is off the board just over two weeks later.
Recently, Burger announced his commitment to Vanderbilt, choosing the Commodores over Duke, Cincinnati, and Florida State.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 1101 overall prospect, the No. 85 OT, and the No. 41 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
With Burger headed elsewhere, Florida State will focus on a few other names at offensive tackle, such as four-star Li'Marcus Jones and three-star Jacob Burns. It's a thin board at the moment.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 46 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Donald Akhibi, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG