Recently Offered OL Headed to SEC over Florida State Seminoles Football

The Florida State Seminoles are fading quickly on the recruiting trail.

With other programs surging and stacking up their classes, the Seminoles find themselves falling behind. In fact, #Tribe27 has dropped outside of the top-45 in the country, and there's no telling when or if head coach Mike Norvell will be able to right the ship.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles Football Checks In With Top RB Target Before Official Visit

Florida State's offensive line was one of the only bright spots during the 2025 season. However, all five starters graduated at the conclusion of the campaign, leaving position coach Herb Hand back at square one.

So far, the Seminoles have yet to add a pledge in the trenches to their 2027 class.

Three-Star OL Chooses Vanderbilt After Recent FSU Offer

At the end of April, Hand was in Tennessee to extend an offer to three-star offensive tackle Luke Burger.

Despite aspirations to get Burger to Tallahassee for an official visit, the rising senior is off the board just over two weeks later.

Recently, Burger announced his commitment to Vanderbilt, choosing the Commodores over Duke, Cincinnati, and Florida State.

#AGTG After a lot of prayer, conversations and consideration, I'm blessed to announce my commitment to @VandyFootball. Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates and every program that believed in me throughout this journey. Excited for what's ahead in Nashville. Anchor Down… pic.twitter.com/aNaU7Q9ywY — Luke Burger⭐️⭐️⭐️OT (@Lukeburger2027) May 16, 2026

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 1101 overall prospect, the No. 85 OT, and the No. 41 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

With Burger headed elsewhere, Florida State will focus on a few other names at offensive tackle, such as four-star Li'Marcus Jones and three-star Jacob Burns. It's a thin board at the moment.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 46 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

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