Thomas Castellanos provides insight into first week of FSU spring ball
UCF and Boston College transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos spoke to the media on Saturday after Florida State's first few practices of the spring season. Castellanos provided insight into the team's dynamics as there are still some kinks to be worked out and timing with wide receivers to be put in place.
READ MORE: FSU Football lands commitment from 2026 Seminole Legacy Offensive Lineman
Castellanos began by saying that the intensity of practices has been high, a common opinion of newcomers to a Mike Norvell-run program.
"The first couple of days of practice have been really good," Castellanos said. "A lot of volume, a lot of intensity. guys move around fast. The feeling of ball is back, so, a lot of guys are excited, the intensity is high right now, and we're getting good work in."
When asked about his comfort levels with a vertical passing attack, the BC transfer said that he's comfortable with the personnel FSU has in the wide receiver room.
"I feel comfortable. We got some great receivers, a great wide receiver corps, some big bodies and some speed, so I think it'll be good," Castellanos said.
Moreover, Castellanos appeared confident in his ability to play against new defensive coordinator Tony White's scheme that includes different looks.
"I'm just playing ball. Whatever they throw out there at me and show me, I'm just going to react and get the ball to the right spot."
Additionally, the FSU QB mentioned that the extra work outside of practice to get timing down with pass catchers has been "very helpful" to him and the team.
"It's very helpful whenever you have new guys here and there, you want to get everybody together so it'll be on the same timing and the same pace when you get to Saturday. So I think that's the most important part about throwing the football. People think it's just about throwing this route, or how I throw the ball. But timing and being able to be comfortable and knowing different receivers and how they run the routes is very important. So that's what I try to do a lot."
Finally, Castellanos was asked about the offensive line rotation. The transfer stated that the pieces are still being rotated in search of finding the right combination.
"Right now, everybody's just rotating and we're just trying to find that five that goes together right now," Castellanos said.
The Seminoles return to practice on Tuesday evening.
READ MORE: Former FSU star QB Jameis Winston signs 2-year/$8 million deal with new team
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent
• ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate
• Salary terms, contract details revealed for new FSU Basketball head coach Luke Loucks
• Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp