Three key matchups for FSU football's conference contest with Wake Forest
Two weeks ago, Florida State lost to Stanford in a stunning upset (at least compared to the betting lines). The Seminoles dropped to 3-4 (0-4 ACC).
Stanford's QB threw for 90 yards. Their leading rusher recorded 118 yards. FSU won the turnover battle. They had 150 more yards of total offense. FSU had a better third-down conversion percentage.
And FSU lost. How does that happen? It's hard to explain.
Many fans will be making the trek to the Sunshine State's capital to see their Seminoles play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. If you’re looking for the pivotal matchups – the game within the game on Saturday – NoleGameday has you covered.
1. Florida State vs. Penalties
Penalties killed FSU against Stanford, and they are identifiable as the biggest reason the 'Noles couldn't get it done two weekends ago.
A false start on the first play put FSU behind the sticks immediately. On the Seminoles' second drive, a false start made their initial 52-yard attempt a 57-yard one. It was missed.
Then in the second quarter, a missed Stanford field goal attempt eventually turned into a Cardinal touchdown after an offsides penalty gave Stanford a first down.
The effort from the Seminoles two weekends ago was sloppy and uninspired.
2. Florida State vs. Time of Possession
The Florida State Seminoles have not won the time of possession once during their four game losing streak. FSU won the time of possession in its three-game losing streak to start the year
It's been a trend in the last few games for the 'Noles that their opponents on offense have had sustained, drawn out drives throughout.
For instance, FSU allowed three drives of 12 plays or more against Virginia (all three resulted in touchdowns). Against Stanford? Pretty much the same thing. Three out of Stanford's four scoring drives were 10 plays or longer.
Wake Forest has the 65th-ranked offense in the country. If Florida State cannot keep the long drives to a minimum, it could be a long night in Tallahassee.
3. Florida State vs. The Hostile Environment
Isn't FSU playing at home? Why would they worried about the environment?
Maybe hostile isn't the right word. Maybe unsettling, toxic, or even awkward.
No matter what word you want to use, let's face it. A lot of Florida State fans were outraged that FSU athletic director Michael Alford did not fire head coach Mike Norvell after the Stanford loss. In fact, fans were even more mad that he shared the administration's intent to reevaluate Norvell's job status at the end of the year.
It was surprising to a lot of folks.
Coming off the heels of a 2-10 season and now a four game losing streak, the fanbase feels as though the program isn't serious about righting the ship, others feel as though the standard isn't being upheld.
Either way, FSU is playing a game on Saturday night. Mike Norvell will be leading the squad out from the tunnel.
Will FSU fans cheer or jeer at that notion? How will the players react? If there is jeering, how long will it last? If the team goes down early, will fans leave early?
These questions will be answered on Saturday, and but the most important result will be the final score on the field.
