FSU football's two risky moves are paying off early in 2025
Florida State vs. Miami doesn’t need much help to feel big, but this year, the coordinator storylines add even more intrigue. Both programs retooled after disappointing 2024 finishes. FSU brought in Gus Malzahn to run the offense and Tony White to lead the defense, while Miami turned to Corey Hetherman to fix a leaky unit.
Now, their fingerprints are all over a top-25 showdown at Doak Campbell Stadium.
The Seminoles host Miami on Saturday as 4.5-point underdogs, and although remiss of a College GameDay appearance, even if you didn’t know the stakes, just seeing Kirk Herbstreit in Tallahassee, Florida, this week tells you everything you need to know about the magnitude of this matchup.
ESPN recently released a list of its grades for new coordinators this season, and both Malzahn and White were listed in the top rankings. With Malzahn landing an A- and White, a B+.
FSU Sees Early Success Under Malzahn
"The Malzahn move paid off right away as Florida State consistently stayed a step ahead of Alabama in a 31-17 upset to open the season," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg wrote. "FSU averaged 6.1 yards per play and converted 5 of 12 third-down chances and both of its fourth-down opportunities, including a fourth-and-1 from the Seminoles' 34-yard line with a 7-point lead in the fourth quarter."
Malzahn’s influence is clear, as Florida State averages 53 points and 8.2 yards per play while consistently finding ways to stay three steps ahead.
White's grade took a slight hit due to Friday night.
"White's grade certainly was higher before Friday's loss at Virginia, which often bullied Florida State's defensive front despite being down several offensive linemen. Virginia converted 7 of 13 third-down chances and both of its fourth-down opportunities and scored 16 more points (46) than FSU had allowed in its first three games combined."
Miami Defense Has Shown Early Improvement Under Hetherman
Miami hasn’t exactly faced a gauntlet, but Corey Hetherman’s defense has the numbers to show early progress. Through five weeks, the Hurricanes rank ninth nationally in scoring defense (11.5 points per game) and eighth against the run (76.3 yards per game)
"Hetherman, Malzahn and White aren't the only reasons this week's Miami-Florida State game has regained some juice, but their impact has been noticeable."
"Miami ranks ninth nationally in points allowed (11.5 PPG) and tied for eighth against the run (76.3 YPG). Florida State leads the nation in both scoring (53 PPG) and total offense (600 YPG), and its defense entered Friday's game at Virginia ranked in the top 25 in several major categories."
Both programs found new voices after last season’s setbacks, and now those hires will be tested on one of college football’s biggest stages. For all the numbers and early grades, the real evaluation comes Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium.
